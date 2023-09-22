Interview with Marina Coryat

We wrap up our week of interviews with At Large #2 candidates with Marina Coryat, a Trinidadian immigrant who has served as Communications Director for Texas State Representative Senfronia Thompson since 2019. Coryat has worked in the city’s Solid Waste Management Department and at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, and she has been a McDonald’s franchise owner and founder of her own boutique public relations business, Refined Communications LLC. Here’s the interview, please note that there were a couple of audio issues but we got through them:

This week was about At Large #2, and next week will be as promised about At Large #3. The Erik Manning spreadsheet is here. My previous posts about the 2023 HISD election are here and here. My posts about the July campaign finance reports for City Council candidates are here and here.

