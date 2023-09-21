Interview with Holly Vilaseca

We continue our week of At Large #2 with a familiar name, Holly Flynn Vilaseca, who served for five years as HISD Trustee, being appointed in January 2017 to fill out an unexpired term and then winning a full term that November before being defeated in 2021. She served on the Audit and Special Education committees while on the HISD Board. Before then, Vilaseca was a bilingual pre-k and early childhood teacher for six years via Teach for America, and now works as a Performance Infrastructure Executive for Johnson Controls, Inc. She has served on the City of Houston Mayor’s Hispanic Advisory Board for Mayors Parker and Turner, and she has served on the board of the Mexican American School Board Association. I’ve interviewed her twice before, in 2017 and 2021. Here’s interview #3:

PREVIOUSLY:

Kathy Blueford-Daniels

Dani Hernandez

Judith Cruz

Plácido Gómez

Mario Castillo

Cynthia Reyes-Revilla

Joaquin Martinez

Tarsha Jackson

Leah Wolfthal

Melanie Miles

Abbie Kamin

Sallie Alcorn

Letitia Plummer

Nick Hellyar

Obes Nwabara

Danielle Bess

This week was about At Large #2, and next week will be as promised about At Large #3. The Erik Manning spreadsheet is here. My previous posts about the 2023 HISD election are here and here. My posts about the July campaign finance reports for City Council candidates are here and here.

