Interview with Danielle Bess

Next up in At Large #2 we have Danielle Bess, a native Houstonian, Navy veteran, and real estate professional. Bess has been involved in politics for a long time, having worked with campaigns ranging from Obama for America, Sheila Jackson Lee for Congress, Annise Parker for Mayor, and Ron Kirk for Senate. Her work has included affordable housing and community development projects, and rebuilding or repairing homes damaged by floods. She was a candidate for HD147 in 2022, and you can listen to the interview I did with her for that race here. You can also listen to the interview I did with her for this race right here:

This week is once again (mostly) At Large Council candidates, with At Large #2 as the main focus. Next week will be – you guessed it – At Large #3. The Erik Manning spreadsheet is here. My previous posts about the 2023 HISD election are here and here. My posts about the July campaign finance reports for City Council candidates are here and here.

