Interview with Cynthia Reyes-Revilla

There are five candidates running for the open District H seat on Council, but only two of them had raised any money as of July or shown much in the way of campaign activity. As such, I will conclude my tour of my district with a visit with Cynthia Reyes-Revilla. She is realtor and resident of the Near Northside, and has a broad background in civic engagement, serving on PTOs and Shared Decision Making Committees at her neighborhood schools, neighborhood groups such as Near Northside Safety Committee and Northside Dawgs, and on the City of Houston Safety Committee. She ran in 2019 against incumbent CM Karla Cisneros; you can listen to the interview I did with her at that time here, and you can listen to the interview I did with her for this campaign right here:

PREVIOUSLY:

Kathy Blueford-Daniels

Dani Hernandez

Judith Cruz

Plácido Gómez

Mario Castillo

It’s district Council candidates this week, and then (mostly) At Large candidates beginning next week. The Erik Manning spreadsheet is here. My previous posts about the 2023 HISD election are here and here. My posts about the July campaign finance reports for City Council candidates are here and here.

