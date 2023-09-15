Interview with CM Letitia Plummer

As noted yesterday, there are two At Large Council members running for re-election. CM Letitia Plummer is the incumbent in At Large #4, where she has focused on police reform, Houston’s food deserts, and the need for apartment inspectors. She is a graduate of Spelman College and the Baylor College of Dentistry, and has her own dental practice in Pearland. She is also the first Muslim woman elected to Houston City Council and was previously a candidate for Congress in 2018 – you can listen to the interview I did with her for that here. Here’s the interview I did with her for this year:

This week was (mostly) At Large Council candidates, and next week will be more of the same with At Large #2 as the main focus. The Erik Manning spreadsheet is here. My previous posts about the 2023 HISD election are here and here. My posts about the July campaign finance reports for City Council candidates are here and here.

