Interview with CM Abbie Kamin

We take a brief diversion from the At Large races today to have a conversation with Council Member Abbie Kamin, the incumbent in District C. A civil rights attorney who served the Associate Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League’s Southwest Regional Office and served on the Mayor’s Commission Against Gun Violence prior to her election, CM Kamin now chairs the Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee and is Vice Chair of the Quality of Life Committee. She proposed an amendment to the current budget that will allow for the creation of the first comprehensive dashboard in the country that integrates all available firearm injury data into one place. You can listen to the interview I did with her for the 2019 runoff here, and you can listen to this election’s interview right here:

