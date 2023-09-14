Texas blog roundup for the week of September 11

The Texas Progressive Alliance wishes a happy start of the football season to those who celebrate (and peace and football-free weekends to those who don’t) as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff looks at the push to make driving someone to another state for an abortion illegal.

SocraticGadfly talked about the 14th Amendment and its current applicability (or not).

Neil at Houston Democracy Project noted that Houston Council At-Large #1 candidate Conchita Reyes is the 4th candidate to add protection of democracy to their campaign website after talking to the Project. Ms. Reyes came into the discussion with the Houston Democracy Project with a strong commitment to freedom for all already on her mind.

==================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Inside Climate News reports on the devastating effect the drought and heat wave have had on Texas’ water pipes.

Amanda Marcotte breaks down the latest Christian right child abuse story.

The Eyewall takes stock of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season so far.

Your Local Epidemiologist gives a parents’ update for the fall.

The Fort Worth Report looks at drug shortages at their pharmacies.

Evil MoPac shows what the key players in the Paxton impeachment trial look like they do for a living.

Related Posts: