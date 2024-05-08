April 2024 campaign finance reports – Senate and Congress

With the primaries settled and there being no runoffs of interest for Senate and Congress, we can combine the two sets of reports into a single post. The January reports for Senate are here the October 2023 reports are here, the July 2023 reports here, and the April 2023 reportshere. The January reports for Congress are here, and the October 2023 reports are here. The earlier reports had both Senate and Congress, as the fields were small enough then to do them together.

Colin Allred – Senate

Sandeep Srivastava – CD03

John Love – CD06

Lizzie Fletcher – CD07

Pervez Agwan – CD07

Michelle Vallejo – CD15

Sheila Jackson Lee – CD18

Amanda Edwards – CD18

Sam Eppler – CD24

Julie Johnson – CD32

Melissa McDonough – CD38

Dist Name Raised Spent Loans On Hand ============================================================ Sen Allred 27,910,142 17,436,707 0 10,473,435 03 Srivastava 294,485 234,696 543,233 63,381 06 Love 57,668 52,895 0 5,425 07 Fletcher 1,721,000 1,723,385 0 1,319,322 07 Agwan 1,554,838 1,407,463 0 147,375 15 Vallejo 920,341 473,699 100,000 458,358 18 Jackson Lee 529,880 834,744 0 66,446 18 Edwards 1,625,850 1,597,683 0 28,167 24 Eppler 441,405 352,336 0 89,069 32 Johnson 1,329,471 1,229,325 0 100,146 38 McDonough 105,177 100,803 90,395 6,154

That Colin Allred sure is raising a lot of money, isn’t he? I approve. Keep up the good work. We’re going to need a lot of that money spent here.

Rep. Lizzie Fletcher spent something like $1.1 million in Q1 to defend her seat in the primary. Given the result, that was money well spent. Pervez Agwan had been spending his cash all along, and as such only dropped $400K in Q1. He was doing some “help me retire my debts” fundraising after the election, but I haven’t seen or heard anything from him since. I could write a much longer treatise about brash newcomers who make a lot of noise and spend a lot of money to win a seat somewhere and then vanish from view after they lose, but I’ll save that for another time.

Amanda Edwards also spent about a million bucks last quarter, while Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee spent about $600K, which I bet she wished she’d had a little earlier than that. I expect her to build her campaign treasury back up, though probably not that quickly. I doubt she draws a serious challenger in the near future anyway.

Sandeep Srivastava and Sam Eppler have both raised a decent amount of money, and have also spent it nearly as quickly. Both had primaries to win so to some extent that’s understandable, but I’d like to see them get a bit ahead of their burn rate. To whatever extent there are winnable seats for Dems, those two and CD15 are highest on the list. Michelle Vallejo has national backing so I’m not worried about her, but I’d sure like to see some more firepower for those two.

Not much else to say. I don’t think we’re falling back to 2012 levels of boringness for these reports, but we’re definitely in a more fallow period. Maybe things will pick up in Q2. Let me know what you think.

