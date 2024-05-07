What could it have cost for the firefighters?

City Controller Chris Hollins throws out some numbers and kicks up a fuss.

Houston Controller Chris Hollins faced fierce criticism from firefighters union president Marty Lancton, after estimating that equalizing past pay for Houston firefighters with their peers in other major Texas cities would cost about half of the $650 million backpay currently under consideration. The city only has a few weeks remaining to finalize a landmark $1.5 billion settlement with the firefighters union, aimed at resolving a years-long dispute and determining the backpay owed to Houston firefighters for the past seven years that they have not had a contract. For the first few years without a contract, the firefighters received no raises, but former Mayor Sylvester Turner worked around the lack of contract and gave firefighters a three-year, 18% pay raise in 2021. Since Mayor John Whitmire first announced the proposed settlement in March, many council members have complained about the lack of information on how the administration and the union arrived at the $650 million figure. As the city plans to issue a judgment bond to spread its cost, the backpay’s total financial impact could reach around $1 billion and affect the city budget for decades. On Monday, Hollins outlined several scenarios of hypothetical pay raises that the city might have offered firefighters from fiscal years 2018 to 2024, the period covered by the back salary under the proposed settlement. In each case, the costs to the city would have been hundreds of millions lower than $650 million, according to the controller’s analysis. For example, if the city had aligned Houston firefighters’ hourly pay with the average rates of firefighters in Austin, San Antonio, Fort Worth and Dallas starting from fiscal year 2018, the cost, including interest, would have totaled approximately $380 million, he said. Alternatively, if the city had raised Houston firefighters’ pay steadily over the past seven years to match the state average, the cost would have been around $300 million, Hollins said. If the city had given Houston firefighters the same pay raises as Houston police officers or municipal workers during this period, the total costs would have amounted to $260 million or $110 million, respectively, he said. “In every scenario we ran – and this should not surprise you at all – it says the firefighters are owed something,” Hollins said during a Monday public briefing. “It’s up to you all, members of City Council, to decide what’s fair and what you’ll agree to.” Hollins also presented his analysis of the forward-looking component of the deal, which includes up to 34% pay raises for firefighters over the next five years. Assuming other major Texas fire departments continue to receive around 3% annual raises, he said, Houston’s pay will catch up to the state average by fiscal year 2026 and exceed the average by around 9% by fiscal year 2029. […] He noted the list of hypotheticals he presented on Monday is not exhaustive, and his office has launched an interactive tool for the public to explore other scenarios. Several council members attended Hollins’ briefing on Monday. Council Members Tiffany Thomas and Edward Pollard, who have been closely scrutinizing the deal, praised the controller’s efforts to disseminate key information. “For me, it’s always about how do we get to the numbers… Did you just pull them out of thin air?” Pollard said. “Now we have much more insight and clarification on what those numbers look like here.” Thomas said she might consider advocating for modifications to the proposed agreement or the city’s financing methods. She suggested there might be opportunities to pay down some of the financial liabilities immediately rather than financing all of it through a bond, which would incur interest and payments for decades. “I’m not willing to put my name on anything blindly,” Thomas said. “If we are rolling out fees and taxes, there’s going to come a time where people are going to choose to live outside the city, and I think that some of those decisions will start (happening) based on what’s going to happen in our budget season coming up soon.”

See here, here, and here for some background, and here for a story over the weekend of Controller Hollins trying to arrange a meeting to discuss the settlement. We’ve had this agreement for almost two months now without knowing any of the details – Hollins is on record saying that his office has not been privy to the details, and Council is in the same boat. Politics abhors a vacuum, so of course one is going to speculate when the facts are not available. I don’t think any of what Hollins is proposing here is out of whack, but that didn’t temper the reaction.

Houston’s firefighters had sued the city for failing to reach a contract. Before the settlement, the city was facing a March 25 trial in which the law would have required a judge to compare Houston firefighter pay to that of their private-sector peers. Lancton said private-sector firefighters make 50 percent more. “The law is very clear,” Lancton said. “What isn’t clear are the motivations of the controller to continue to politicize this issue. His facts are wrong. His scenarios are legally inapplicable.” The controller’s analysis also failed to factor in the cost of the pension benefits and additional overtime pay that would have kicked in with higher pay, Lancton said. “He is politicizing an issue in order to undermine Mayor Whitmire, and that is not helpful for the citizens, and it is certainly not helpful for the brave men and women who have been out all weekend rescuing citizens in floodwaters,” Lancton said. Whitmire also took a dig at Hollins in a statement. He had analyses similar to Hollins’ available to him when he reached the deal with the firefighters, Whitmire said. “Monday-morning quarterbacks may choose to ignore the fact that Texas law mandates firefighter pay to be based on private-sector compensation comparisons, not public sector, but as mayor and lead negotiator, I cannot ignore that fact,” Whitmire said. “It very well could have been a less costly deal to settle with the Houston Professional Firefighters Association, but that is a conversation to have with the previous administration eight years ago.”

If the law required the city to match the much higher private sector salaries, then I can see where the complaint is coming from. But we don’t know that that’s where the case would have ended up had there been no settlement. That’s been one of the complaints from Council, that we don’t know what the city’s strategy was and what options they were facing. It’s not crazy to suggest that super staunch firefighter ally Mayor John Whitmire might not have driven the hardest of bargains here.

Let’s take Whitmire and Lacton at their word and assume that 1) Mayor Turner screwed up royally by not agreeing to a contract with the firefighters earlier, 2) the city was totally going to get hammered if the lawsuit had gone to a verdict, and 3) the settlement they agreed on was in fact the very best deal the city could have hoped for under any circumstance. It’s still a big hit to the city’s finances, especially at a time when the Mayor is also promising to hire a bunch more cops. It’s a political problem for Whitmire even if you assume he’s done hero’s work. Voters might have been less enthusiastic about the promise to settle with the firefighters if they had known last year that this would be the price, even if the downside was substantial.

Whatever you think of all this, it’s on the Mayor to sell the agreement to Council and to the voters. We could have been talking about this a lot earlier than now, but we didn’t have the terms of the deal, and we still don’t have them. I’m sure I’m not the first person to notice that if Chris Hollins has his eyes on the next Mayor’s race, we now have a big difference in vision and governance to debate going forward. I don’t know if anyone still believes in “honeymoon periods” for newly elected officials, but this one appears to be over. Houston Public Media and KHOU have more.

