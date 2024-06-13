Council approves bond deal for firefighter back pay

This is a big component of the firefighter pay deal, just not the whole thing.

Houston City Council approved Wednesday a historic bond deal, estimated to cost taxpayers over $1 billion, to spread $650 million in backpay to firefighters over the next 25 to 30 years.

The 14-3 vote came after a fiery hour-long discussion in which a divided council debated whether Houston voters should have a more direct say in greenlighting a proposal that would affect them for decades to come. Both finance Director Melissa Dubowski and Controller Chris Hollins estimated that the total cost of the bond, including interest, could reach between $1.1 billion and $1.3 billion, though the final amount will not be clear until after the bond pricing.

Council Members Edward Pollard, Tiffany Thomas and Mary Nan Huffman voted no on the proposal. Both Pollard and Thomas tried to push for an amendment to put the bond issuance on the November ballot, but Mayor John Whitmire ruled them out of order.

City Attorney Arturo Michel explained these amendments would violate Texas’ Open Meeting Act, because they put forth a different measure than what was originally on the agenda. The bigger issue, he said, is the firefighters’ union might not agree to delay the process for several months, which could lead to a new trial in the fall and leave Houstonians without an agreement to vote on.

“I promise you, if we start over, it’ll be more expensive. It’ll be years before it’s resolved. It’s going to impact the operations of the fire department,” Whitmire said during Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

Pollard, on the other hand, insisted “anything can be negotiated,” noting members were still getting notifications about last-minute changes to the firefighters’ agreement as late as Tuesday night.

“Three months of a wait to get to the ballot – which early voting starts in October – that’s not unreasonable for $650 million over 30 years,” Pollard said. “It’s (Houstonians’) money. Let them have a voice.”

[…]

Approving the bond issuance is just the first step in finalizing the firefighters’ deal. The council also needs to vote on the actual settlement agreement, which includes $650 million in backpay and a labor agreement granting firefighters at least 24% pay raises over the next five years.

The agenda item that includes the two agreements has appeared twice on the council agenda, last week and this week. However, members could not vote on it because Controller Chris Hollins, Houston’s independently elected watchdog, had not certified the funds as available. The controller’s certification is a necessary step before the council can approve any financial commitments by the city.

An unofficial copy of the labor agreement has been circulating around City Hall for weeks. But Whitmire’s team did not release an official draft until last week, prompting complaints from Hollins and several City Council members about the rushed timeline for the vote.

On Monday, Hollins sent Whitmire a 10-page inquiry with 44 questions about the deal, covering topics from base pay increases and drug testing requirements to discipline procedures and negotiation concessions.

Whitmire responded Tuesday evening, answering only five of the controller’s questions, saying the rest were irrelevant to the certification of the agenda item.

“To be clear, by not certifying this agreement and allowing City Council to conduct their legislative duty you are risking Fire and EMS operations for all Houstonians, as well as jeopardizing the entire negotiated settlement,” Whitmire wrote in a letter to Hollins.

Hollins told the Chronicle he does not plan to certify the proposal until he gets clear answers to his questions. Then, he said, it will be up to City Council to decide whether to move forward with the proposal.

“The mayor’s letter was not responsive to 90% of my questions,” Hollins said. “I wouldn’t be doing my job as Houston’s taxpayer watchdog if I allowed this important item – one that will ultimately cost the City more than $1 billion – to move forward without answering critical questions that are relevant to the fiscal sustainability of the City and the safety of Houstonians.”