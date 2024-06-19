Firefighter deal certified and approved

That’s that.

Houston City Council approved the $1.5 billion settlement and labor contract with the city firefighters union on Wednesday, a deal that now forces Mayor John Whitmire to quickly find new sources of revenue to help pay for it.

The unanimous vote achieved a core promise of Whitmire’s campaign last year, and ends a nearly eight-year dispute between the union and the city under previous Mayor Sylvester Turner.

“This was a long time coming,” Whitmire said. “It was always going to be a big number and I think we handled it as responsibly as you could expect.”

The firefighters’ new contract will remain in effect until fiscal 2029. Rank-and-file firefighters will see a total pay increase of 36 percent by the end of that period.

The new contract and the back-pay settlement are valued around $650 million, but interest and debt service is expected to drive the total cost to about $1.5 billion, city officials said.

“It’s a good deal for taxpayers, it’s obviously a good deal for the firefighters and the families that have gone without for so, so long,” said Marty Lancton, president of the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association. “We have ensured that we structured this in a way that was fiscally responsible.”

Tuesday’s approval came after Controller Chris Hollins certified the deal Monday evening, ending weeks of uncertainty about whether he would give his City Charter-mandated blessing to the agreement. The controller is required to certify funding is available for ordinances prior to a council vote committing the city to future financial obligations.

The five-year contract includes 10 percent base salary increases for the first year. Base salaries would continue to rise in the following four years, but the total increase would depend on whether the city is able to add new revenue.

[…]

After days of public back-and-forth, Hollins said he sat for a confidential briefing offered by the mayor’s staff in recent days before certifying the deal Monday evening.

“Just as my insistence on completing due diligence should not have been interpreted as opposition to the deal, my certification today should not be interpreted as a vote of confidence,” Hollins wrote.

In a news conference following the meeting, Whitmire said Houstonians should expect a rollout of revenue proposals around the beginning of next year’s legislative session in January. A former longtime state senator, Whitmire has said he expects state assistance to address the city’s budget shortfall but declined to provide further specifics.

“Going forward there will be a challenge to not only pay the firefighters’ settlement but the other incurred expenses,” Whitmire said.

He also said no proposal would be brought to the council before an audit of city departments intended to root out wasteful spending was completed.