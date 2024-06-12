Hollins not ready to certify firefighters’ deal

Welp.
The proposed $1.5 billion settlement and labor contract with the Houston firefighters union appears unlikely to be certified in time for Wednesday’s scheduled City Council vote because a lengthy list of questions Controller Chris Hollins sent Mayor John Whitmire about the deal have not been answered.
Hollins sent the mayor 44 questions on Monday, giving the administration a tight deadline to produce answers before Wednesday morning’s council session. The questions seek basic information about the deal’s estimated cost to the city, as well as more intricate details, including specific triggers for firefighter bonuses he says were not included in the draft his office received last week.
The city charter requires the controller to certify the availability of funding for ordinances prior to a council vote committing the city to future financial obligations. Hollins said he would not certify the deal without answers to each of his 44 questions, something his office had not received Tuesday afternoon.
“It’s my job to make sure that we ensure complete transparency, and that includes having these questions answered,” Hollins said Tuesday afternoon. “I would not be doing my job if we let this off our desk without getting our questions answered.”
In a Tuesday evening response to Hollins, Whitmire declined to answer many of the questions, citing the confidential legal negotiations that produced the eventual settlement. Whitmire warned Hollins that a failure to certify before Wednesday’s meeting risks millions of dollars from the city’s budget. He said his office spent Tuesday writing its response and would provide more answers to City Council members later in the evening.
“To be clear, by not certifying this agreement and allowing City Council to conduct their legislative duty you are risking fire and EMS operations for all Houstonians, as well as jeopardizing the entire negotiated settlement,” the mayor wrote.
He also said the city had until June 19 to approve the agreement, ending the letter, “My team stands ready to answer any additional questions you may have, and I look forward to being able to vote on this item tomorrow.”
Whitmire, who campaigned for mayor last year on a promise to end the firefighter back-pay dispute, announced the deal in March. Since then, details about the settlement and collective bargaining agreement had been sparse prior to the 123-page CBA being signed and published June 3.
Hollins said his office worked as quickly as possible to review the terms and draft his questions in the week since those details became public.
[…]
In his letter, Hollins asks Whitmire to confirm the back-pay settlement’s $650 million price tag, the cost of legal bills, as well as the number of firefighters eligible to receive the back-pay. He also seeks additional clarity about the negotiations that delivered the settlement, asking Whitmire how many concessions the city and the firefighters’ union offered prior to the two sides coming to an agreement.
According to Hollins, the CBA lacks details about “escalators,” or funding benchmarks that, if met, could trigger pay raises for the union’s members. Without details about the types of new revenue that would trigger the pay raises, it could lead to further litigation between the city and the union down the road, Hollins said.
Hollins urged Whitmire to provide details of the triggering conditions or negotiate them prior to the deal being ratified by council.
Hollins also is seeking clarification from Whitmire about some of the CBA’s non-financial terms, including changes to Civil Service Commission rules that would allow the firefighters’ union to select half of the board’s members and a requirement that any termination achieve a unanimous vote by the board’s members. The change effectively would give the firefighters veto power over major discipline.
See here for the previous update. Just so we’re clear, the agreement was announced on February 29. The price tag, as stated by Mayor Whitmire and the HPFFA, was announced on March 14. Controller Hollins gave his estimate of the price tag, based on then-available information, on March 26. In an interview with CityCast Houston published on April 15, Hollins stated that he had not seen a copy of the agreement yet. The settlement agreement was approved by the judge on May 24. Hollins received a copy of the deal last Monday, June 3, more than three months after the city’s initial agreement with the firefighters. There was plenty of room in the timeline for him to have gotten the details before then.
If the deal isn’t brought up for a Council vote today, then it will come up again next Wednesday, the 19th. Mayor Whitmire’s job between now and then is to get his ducks in a row. We’ll see how he does.
June 19th is Junteenth, I don’t see council meeting that day.
As an old houstonian I’ve been through epic mayors-controllers battles at least two times before (k.whitmire v. Lalor, Lanier v. Greanias).
Case law ( in both battles) says that the controller cannot veto city financial actions that have been voted on, affirmatively, by council.
In both cases, the controller refused to certify bonds, council voted to issue them, they went to court, which ruled in favour of the mayor-council.
Regardless of what Turner is telling Hollins behind the scenes, if this battle goes to it’s conclusion, that is how it will end.
How do we go about replacing John Whitmire with Chris Hollins ?
Six months in and the (current) Mayor (still) doesn’t seem to know what he’s doing.
Greg, could you provide how those court cases were titled? I have trouble believing anyone that supports a MAGA puppet.
I have been in Houston and don’t recall those cases. Certainly not as you state them.
Whitmire could sue Hollins and let the case wind through the courts. Or maybe Hollins will sue if Whitmire attempts to approve a budget without the Controller’s certification.
Whitmire is to blame. What is he hiding? Does he not want to respond to what seems sensible requests? What is Whitmire hiding?
C.L., we agree that there is hope in Houston.