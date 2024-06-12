Hollins not ready to certify firefighters’ deal

Welp.

The proposed $1.5 billion settlement and labor contract with the Houston firefighters union appears unlikely to be certified in time for Wednesday’s scheduled City Council vote because a lengthy list of questions Controller Chris Hollins sent Mayor John Whitmire about the deal have not been answered.

Hollins sent the mayor 44 questions on Monday, giving the administration a tight deadline to produce answers before Wednesday morning’s council session. The questions seek basic information about the deal’s estimated cost to the city, as well as more intricate details, including specific triggers for firefighter bonuses he says were not included in the draft his office received last week.

The city charter requires the controller to certify the availability of funding for ordinances prior to a council vote committing the city to future financial obligations. Hollins said he would not certify the deal without answers to each of his 44 questions, something his office had not received Tuesday afternoon.

“It’s my job to make sure that we ensure complete transparency, and that includes having these questions answered,” Hollins said Tuesday afternoon. “I would not be doing my job if we let this off our desk without getting our questions answered.”

In a Tuesday evening response to Hollins, Whitmire declined to answer many of the questions, citing the confidential legal negotiations that produced the eventual settlement. Whitmire warned Hollins that a failure to certify before Wednesday’s meeting risks millions of dollars from the city’s budget. He said his office spent Tuesday writing its response and would provide more answers to City Council members later in the evening.

“To be clear, by not certifying this agreement and allowing City Council to conduct their legislative duty you are risking fire and EMS operations for all Houstonians, as well as jeopardizing the entire negotiated settlement,” the mayor wrote.

He also said the city had until June 19 to approve the agreement, ending the letter, “My team stands ready to answer any additional questions you may have, and I look forward to being able to vote on this item tomorrow.”

Whitmire, who campaigned for mayor last year on a promise to end the firefighter back-pay dispute, announced the deal in March. Since then, details about the settlement and collective bargaining agreement had been sparse prior to the 123-page CBA being signed and published June 3.

Hollins said his office worked as quickly as possible to review the terms and draft his questions in the week since those details became public.

[…]

In his letter, Hollins asks Whitmire to confirm the back-pay settlement’s $650 million price tag, the cost of legal bills, as well as the number of firefighters eligible to receive the back-pay. He also seeks additional clarity about the negotiations that delivered the settlement, asking Whitmire how many concessions the city and the firefighters’ union offered prior to the two sides coming to an agreement.

According to Hollins, the CBA lacks details about “escalators,” or funding benchmarks that, if met, could trigger pay raises for the union’s members. Without details about the types of new revenue that would trigger the pay raises, it could lead to further litigation between the city and the union down the road, Hollins said.

Hollins urged Whitmire to provide details of the triggering conditions or negotiate them prior to the deal being ratified by council.

Hollins also is seeking clarification from Whitmire about some of the CBA’s non-financial terms, including changes to Civil Service Commission rules that would allow the firefighters’ union to select half of the board’s members and a requirement that any termination achieve a unanimous vote by the board’s members. The change effectively would give the firefighters veto power over major discipline.