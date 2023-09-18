Interview with Nick Hellyar

We move now into At Large #2, where I will have four candidates to bring to you. First up is Nick Hellyar, who had run for At Large #4 in 2019 and finished third in the field of eleven that year. Hellyar owns a real estate company and has been involved in politics for literally most of his life – I met him way back in 2006 when he was a high school student supporting the Congressional campaign of his former teacher Jim Henley. Since then he has worked on various campaigns and served as District Director for then-Representative Carol Alvarado’s Houston office. Here’s what we talked about:
PREVIOUSLY:
Kathy Blueford-Daniels
Dani Hernandez
Judith Cruz
Plácido Gómez
Mario Castillo
Cynthia Reyes-Revilla
Joaquin Martinez
Tarsha Jackson
Leah Wolfthal
Melanie Miles
Abbie Kamin
Sallie Alcorn
Letitia Plummer
This week is once again (mostly) At Large Council candidates, with At Large #2 as the main focus. Next week will be – you guessed it – At Large #3. The Erik Manning spreadsheet is here. My previous posts about the 2023 HISD election are here and here. My posts about the July campaign finance reports for City Council candidates are here and here.
I think you mean 2006 not 2016- Cargas was the unsuccessful challenger to Culbertson in 2016
DR, yes, I meant 2006. Just a goof on my part. It’s fixed now, thanks for pointing it out.
I’ve met Hellyar. He is thoughtful, pragmatic, and has substantial bipartisan support. I plan to vote for him. The only nominal Republican in the race actually lives in Brazoria County, from Houston Chronicle reports, and has no chance to win citywide and miserable fundraising.