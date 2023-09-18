Interview with Nick Hellyar

We move now into At Large #2, where I will have four candidates to bring to you. First up is Nick Hellyar, who had run for At Large #4 in 2019 and finished third in the field of eleven that year. Hellyar owns a real estate company and has been involved in politics for literally most of his life – I met him way back in 2006 when he was a high school student supporting the Congressional campaign of his former teacher Jim Henley. Since then he has worked on various campaigns and served as District Director for then-Representative Carol Alvarado’s Houston office. Here’s what we talked about:

PREVIOUSLY:

Kathy Blueford-Daniels

Dani Hernandez

Judith Cruz

Plácido Gómez

Mario Castillo

Cynthia Reyes-Revilla

Joaquin Martinez

Tarsha Jackson

Leah Wolfthal

Melanie Miles

Abbie Kamin

Sallie Alcorn

Letitia Plummer

This week is once again (mostly) At Large Council candidates, with At Large #2 as the main focus. Next week will be – you guessed it – At Large #3. The Erik Manning spreadsheet is here. My previous posts about the 2023 HISD election are here and here. My posts about the July campaign finance reports for City Council candidates are here and here.

Related Posts: