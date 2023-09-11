Interview with Leah Wolfthal

As I said last week, most of the action is in the At Large races, where there are three open seats and a lot of candidates. There are six candidates in At Large #1, including a current HISD Trustee that I have no interest in talking to and a candidate with no finance reports or web presence. I reached out to three of the other four and heard back from two, so that’s how we will begin the week. First up is Leah Wolfthal, who was one of the earlier entrants into any of the races and one of the first 2023 candidates I met while out and about last year. Wolfthal has worked in the non-profit space as the former Executive Director of the Center for Urban Transformation, at Communities in Schools and at Feeding Texas. She has also worked at the University of Houston. Here’s the interview:

PREVIOUSLY:

Kathy Blueford-Daniels

Dani Hernandez

Judith Cruz

Plácido Gómez

Mario Castillo

Cynthia Reyes-Revilla

Joaquin Martinez

Tarsha Jackson

This week is At Large Council candidates, starting with At Large #1 but not limited to that. At Large #2 will be next week. The Erik Manning spreadsheet is here. My previous posts about the 2023 HISD election are here and here. My posts about the July campaign finance reports for City Council candidates are here and here.

Related Posts: