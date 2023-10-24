Interview with Conchita Reyes

I’m always a little hesitant to say I’m done with interviews for a given cycle because there’s almost always a candidate who comes forward after I say that. Usually, it’s because we missed a connection earlier and when that happens I will always try to accommodate – as long as it’s before Election Day, it’s not too late. And so today I present you with my interview with At Large #1 candidate Conchita Reyes, who is fresh off of being endorsed by the Chronicle. Reyes is an accountant who has been a fiscal administrator for the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and has a long background in city politics, as her aunt was former At Large Council Member Gracie Saenz. She has worked for then-Controller Sylvia Garcia, serves as the liaison for the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Council 19 – Johnny Mata and LULAC Council 60, and has served on the board of several non-profits. Here’s what we talked about:
And once again I say that is my final planned interview for this cycle. I will take a little time off and then interview the Mayoral candidates for the runoff. It’s a short break from then until the rush of 2024 primary interviews, so I’m going to enjoy it. The Erik Manning spreadsheet is here. My previous posts about the 2023 HISD election are here and here. My posts about the July campaign finance reports for City Council candidates are here and here, and my post about the July campaign finance reports for Controller candidates is here.