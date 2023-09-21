Texas blog roundup for the week of September 18

The Texas Progressive Alliance believes that the truth about Ken Paxton will be known as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff documents the conclusion of the Paxton impeachment trial, and then reacts to the verdict.

SocraticGadfly offers up reviews of two politics-tinged books: William Jennings Bryan as the original Bernie Sanders and Secret Service agent Paul Landis’ new conspiracy-theory tinged JFK assassination book.

Stace looks at a recent snapshot of Houston Latino voters and how it affects representation.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project said that we must accept the reality of the threats to democracy.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The San Antonio Report analyzes the new COVID vaccine.

The Fort Worth Report takes a deep dive into the segregated history of the city’s public pools, and how they could be recovered.

The Dallas Observer contextualizes the latest JFK assassination revelation.

CultureMap advises you on getting the most for your Texas State Fair dollar this year.

The Current marks the first-ever successful birth of the rare Oklahoma cave crayfish in captivity.

