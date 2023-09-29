Interview with CM Mary Nan Huffman

I had not planned to do an interview for District G this cycle – I only have so much time and capacity, and as of the July reporting deadline, incumbent CM Mary Nan Huffman did not have an opponent. And then tank owner and Paxton defender Tony Buzbee declared his candidacy, and that made me want to get to know the incumbent better. Huffman won a special election in January 2022 to replace Greg Travis, who stepped down for an unsuccessful run for the Legislature; I need to double-check, but I believe this means that CM Huffman could run again in 2027 if she wins this November. Huffman is a former Montgomery County prosecutor who serves as an attorney for the Houston Police Officers Union, and she was the Republican candidate for Harris County District Attorney in 2020. Like many Houstonians, she and her family were flooded out by Hurricane Harvey. Here’s the interview:

