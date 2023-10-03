Interview with Fair for Houston, which is now Yes on Prop B

I trust you are familiar by now with Fair for Houston, for which there was a successful petition drive to put an item on the Houston ballot this November. That item, which will be City Proposition B, aims to reform the governance of the Houston-Galveston Area Council, better known as H-GAC, so that its representation is proportionate to its members’ populations. I’ve written about this issue at some length, to get a better understanding of it and hopefully help explain it to you. This interview with the “Yes on Proposition B” campaign is intended to be a straightforward discussion of what exactly City Prop B will do and how it will do it, and why it should be supported. I spoke with Evan Choate the campaign manager and Ally Smither the comms manager for “Yes on Prop B”, and you can listen to our conversation here:
