From the “Idiots file dumb lawsuit” department

I hesitate to give this any attention, but I feel it needs to be noted.

Five people filed a lawsuit with Harris County District Court on Friday to remove Judge Lina Hidalgo from office, days before she is scheduled to return after two months of leave for inpatient mental health treatment.

The petition claims Hidalgo is not able to do her work as Harris County Judge because of health concerns. The lawsuit was filed by David B. Wilson, Thomas Andrew Thrash, Melinda M. Morris, Thomas A. Bazan and Tommy B. Slocum, Jr., which was first posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, by the Texan reporter Holly Hansen. Under state law, a petition to remove a county official can be filed by anyone who “lives and has lived for at least six months” in that county.

“The petition is meritless and an absolute joke,” said Brandon Marshall, Harris County Judge’s Office spokesperson. “It repeatedly misspelled several words. Judge Hidalgo is looking forward to returning to the office on Monday.”

[…]

The petitioners claim Hidalgo is “unfit or unable to promptly and properly discharge her official duties because of serious physical or mental defect that did not exist at the time of the election.” Petitioners also claim Hidalgo’s absence from three consecutive meetings while on leave means that she has “abandoned the office.”

“Judge Hildalgo (sic) has abandoned the office of the Harris County Judge,” the petition states, claiming that she is “required to vote on agenda items.”

[…]

Operations have continued to run in Hidalgo’s absence, said Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis, who has filled in while she is on leave.

“The election deniers are at their losing ways again, doing everything in their power to undermine the will of the voters,” Ellis said Friday in a statement. “These are not serious people and should be treated accordingly.”

Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia called the petition “another dumb political stunt by election-denying Harris County MAGA extremists.”

“Legally this has a less-than-zero chance of success, starting with the fact that the petitioners cite a Texas Government Code Section that does not exist,” Garcia said in a statement Friday.