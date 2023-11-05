The crazy District G race

Wowsers.

Days after Attorney General Ken Paxton was acquitted in his impeachment trial in late September, his attorney, Tony Buzbee, rode the win on a campaign stage, while his opponent Mary Nan Huffman tried to convince conservative District G voters he shouldn’t be their favorite.

In the backroom of Tex-Mex restaurant Cyclone Anaya’s, Buzbee pitched himself for the City Council District G seat occupied by Huffman, a lifelong conservative with family ties to the Republican Party in Texas. The two candidates with conservative leanings sparred in the forum during a regular meeting of the West Loop Conservatives, a Houston-area civic club, with hopes of winning the majority vote in one of the wealthiest districts in the city. A third candidate for District G, Enyinna Isiguzo, has maintained that he is staying out of partisan politics and was not present.

According to the group’s organizer, Aaron Cichon, the match drew the largest audience the group had seen.

“Why is there such a large turnout?” Buzbee asked the audience after taking the stage.

“Because Paxton is still our AG,” an audience member shouted above the applause.

Buzbee smiled. Then he offered his campaign pitch.

“When Ken Paxton was impeached, there were more than 1.3 million lawyers in the country, and he chose me,” Buzbee said. “In times of trouble, I step up. And I think the city’s in a time of trouble.”

[…]

In the fight to secure her seat against Buzbee’s conservative ties, Huffman has taken to sowing doubt that he would represent the values of the party, citing past Galveston County Democratic Party affiliations, previous funding of Democratic judges and current lack of party endorsements. She also said his name recognition may not be as beneficial as some think.

“I think he’s using that trial with Ken Paxton to win favor with some of the conservatives,” Huffman said. “He has name recognition, but it’s not all positive. I think that can hurt and it can help.”