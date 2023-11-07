Today is Election Day 2023

From the inbox:

The Harris County Clerk’s Office reminds citizens that [today] is Election Day. 701 vote centers will be open across Harris County from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and registered voters can cast their ballots at a location that is most convenient to them. For a list of vote centers and wait times, go to www.HarrisVotes.com.

“There are 42 political entities on the November 7 ballot,” said Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth. “However, voters will only see the contests that are connected to the address where they are registered to vote.”

Voters should be aware that only citizens registered to vote within the legal boundaries of the City of Houston are eligible to vote in the contests offered by the City of Houston. A “Houston” postal address does not guarantee that a voter lives within the legal boundaries of the City of Houston. Voters can view and print their personalized sample ballots at www.harrisvotes.com/Voter/Whats-on-my-Ballot.

“We have been working hard and are ready to serve Harris County voters,” added Clerk Hudspeth. “More than 6,000 election workers will be deployed across the county on Election Day.”

Election Day Tips:

– Make sure that you are registered to vote; check this at www.hctax.net

– You can take your printed sample ballot with you into the voting booth

– NO phones or cameras are allowed inside the voting area

– The following forms of photo ID are acceptable when voting in person:

Texas Driver’s License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS Texas Handgun License issued by DPS United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph United States Passport (book or card)

Voters who do not possess and cannot obtain one of these forms of photo ID may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration (RID) at a Vote Center and present another form of ID, such as a utility bill, bank statement, government check, or voter registration certificate.

Unofficial election results will be posted at www.HarrisVotes.com as they come in on election night, starting after 7 p.m. with Early Voting and Ballot by Mail results. Official results will be posted after the canvass is completed.

For news and updates, follow us on social media at @HarrisVotes and @HarrisCoTxClerk.