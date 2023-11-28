2023 runoff early voting Day One totals

Early voting for the 2023 runoff elections is underway. Here’s the news you can use from Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudpseth:

As early voting begins for the December 9 Joint Runoff Election, Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth urges voters to cast their ballot before it gets too deep into the Holiday shopping season and they forget. There are 41 voting centers available to Harris County registered voters to exercise their right to vote. The voting centers will be open from November 27 through Tuesday, December 5, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; on Sunday, December 3, the voting centers will be open from noon to 7 p.m. “Don’t procrastinate. Go vote, now!” asserted Hudspeth, the County’s chief election official. According to Hudspeth, Houston voters will decide half of the city’s government elected positions, including Mayor, Controller, four at-large council members, and three single-member council members. Voters in Houston Council Districts D, G, and H will see seven contests on their ballot. All other Houston voters will see six. In addition, District 4 voters in Baytown will elect a council member, and Bellaire voters will elect a new Mayor. “Voters should be aware that only citizens registered to vote within the legal boundaries of a city on the ballot may vote on the contests offered by the city,” reminded Hudspeth. “For example, a “Houston” postal address does not guarantee that a voter lives within Houston proper.” Sample Ballots for the December 9 Joint Runoff Election are available at www.HarrisVotes.com. Information regarding the City of Houston’s runoff election candidates can be found at https://houstontx.gov/2023-runoff-election.html.

There you go. And here are the Day One numbers:

Year Mail Early Total =============================== 2015 18,138 11,144 23,129 2019 2,269 19,882 22,151 2023 829 13,673 14,502

I wrote about the Day One 2015 runoff EV totals here and about the final 2015 runoff EV totals here. The final daily EV report from 2015 is here. Similarly, the Day One 2019 runoff EV totals are here, and since there was a weird extra day for before Thanksgiving, I also wrote about the Day Two 2019 runoff EV totals here. Those are the numbers I’ve used above. The final 2019 runoff EV totals are here, and the final daily EV report from 2019 is here. Last but not least, the Day One EV totals for 2023 are here.

Kind of a blah Day One, though at least the in person totals are ahead of those for 2015. I don’t know why the 2019 totals are like that. Different times, different behaviors. Early voting runs through next Tuesday, make sure you get out there and vote. Let me know if you have any questions about this.

