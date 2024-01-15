Judicial Q&A: Troy Moore

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am running a series of Q&As for judicial candidates in contested Democratic primaries. This is intended to help introduce the candidates and their experiences to those who plan to vote in March. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic primary candidates, including links to the interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and what are you running for?

My name is Troy M. Moore and I’m running to become your first for Harris County Probate Judge for Court 5 — a newly created court that has an open seat.

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

Harris County Probate courts hear cases regarding the transfer of assets for deceased people. The court also presides over guardianship cases, which decide how to deal with persons who mentally may be unable to take care of themselves.

3. Why are you running for this particular bench?

I am running for this position because I am the most qualified, experienced candidate for this position. I have dedicated most of my legal career to advocating for others in probate court. I have filed over 368 cases in probate courts. I know that my legal education, experience and a passion to serve provide a strong foundation for me to become a jurist, known as an arbiter of justice and equity, for every person who comes before the court.

I understand the intersection between the Texas Estates Code and the real-life impact on people. I always make sure that I do not forget the community responsible for the man that I am today. I make time in my practice to not just serve those who are fortunate to have the means to employ legal representation, but also those who are socioeconomically disadvantaged due to life circumstances. My most rewarding moments have been those times that I have spent advocating for issues and the people of this County.

4. What are your qualifications for this job?

My qualifications to become your next Harris County Probate Judge 5 are as follows:

22 years as a Texas Bar Licensed Attorney;

15 years as a Solo Practitioner with a concentration in the areas of Probate Law and Litigation;

Filed over 368 probate cases in Harris County; and

Trial Litigation Experience (in County and Federal Court).

5. Why is this race important?

This race is important because it is a new open seat that was created to address the backlog of cases in our courts that delays outcomes for everyone. It is important that the person elected to this court has the experience, temperament and integrity to achieve that legislative goal. This will be this Court’s first year in existence — we must get this one right.

6. Why should people vote for you in March?

Harris County Residents should vote for me, Troy Moore, for the first Judge of Harris County Probate Court 5 because:

I am the candidate with the most subject matter experience in Probate Law, and I will be ready on day one.

I am committed to conducting a time-efficient and effective court. I will not keep cases in my court beyond the time necessary to make an informed decision.

*It is important that judges make correct decisions at the trial court level, and not create an unnecessary burden to taxpayers by wasting the parties’ time and money when trial court decisions are reversed on appeal.

I am committed to the promise of the application of fairness and equity, no matter the individual’s background or personal wealth.

I have a proven track record of practicing law with character, dignity and integrity.

Related Posts: