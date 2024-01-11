Texas blog roundup for the week of January 8

The Texas Progressive Alliance has outgrown making jokes about writing the correct year on checks as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff analyzed the runoffs for Mayor and Controller in Houston.

SocraticGadfly said RIP to Eddie Bernice Johnson.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project said that Houston Mayor John Whitmire has no plan to protect Houstonians from the extremism of the Texas far right.

Law Dork and Steve Vladeck go deep on the Fifth Circuit’s EMTALA decision.

The Dallas Observer reminds is that there remain challenges to Texas’ draconian anti-abortion law.

The Eyewall explains what a polar vortex is.

Bishop C. Andrew Doyle pens an open letter to the NY Times about its use of “taco sauce” in a crossword puzzle.

Jeff Balke makes nine transportation-related resolutions for Houston for 2024.

