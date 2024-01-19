Paxton will no longer fight the whistleblower lawsuit

Kind of stunning, definitely a stunt, and also his latest and most desperate ploy to avoid being deposed.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Thursday that his agency will stop fighting a whistleblower lawsuit by four former top executives who were fired in 2020 after accusing the attorney general of corruption.

In a District Court filing in Travis County, the attorney general’s office informed the judge that Paxton no longer wishes to contest the accusations by whistleblowers who argued that they were improperly fired for reporting their former boss to the FBI for his dealings with an Austin real estate investor now under federal indictment.

[…]

In a defiant statement, Paxton again referred to the whistleblowers as rogue employees and accused them of working to sabotage his agency’s opposition to President Joe Biden’s policies and priorities.

“I will not allow my office to be distracted by these disgruntled former employees and their self-serving sideshow,” Paxton said.

Whistleblower attorney TJ Turner said the legal team representing the four former employees was evaluating its next steps in the case. But he said the filing showed Paxton feared being forced to testify.

“There’s clearly no length to which he will go to avoid being put under oath, including confessing to violating the whistleblower act and opening up the state’s coffers to an uncontested judgment,” Turner said.

Whistleblower lawyer Tom Nesbitt called the filing “another desperate stunt by Ken Paxton to prevent the truth from coming out.”

He also insisted that the lawsuit is not over.

“Ken Paxton has never answered questions about his illegal and corrupt conduct. He is clearly terrified of doing so – even if it means taking a different position now about him breaking the law than he did at his impeachment trial,” Nesbitt said.

“The Texas Supreme Court ruled just last week that there is no settlement and that Paxton must be deposed. The people of Texas deserve the truth and our lawsuit will provide it,” he said.

In the court filing, the attorney general’s office argued that Paxton was fully vindicated by the Senate impeachment vote for acquittal, adding that firing the executives was justified because it removed “rogue insubordinate employees from senior positions.”

But, the agency added, prolonging the lawsuit would be an “unjustifiable waste of taxpayer resources and an intolerable distraction that risks compromising critical state business.”

“Thus, for the very same reason OAG agreed to settle the lawsuit in the Spring of 2023, OAG hereby elects not to contest any issue of fact in this case, as to the claim or damages,” the court filing said.

It will be up to the Legislature whether to fund, “in whole or in part,” any damages award determined by the court, the agency added.