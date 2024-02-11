Weekend link dump for February 11

“I’m sorry for everything you have all been through. No one should go through the things that your families have suffered, and this is why we invest so much, and we are going to continue doing industry-wide efforts to make sure no one has to go through the things your families have had to suffer.”

“The tools Trump could use to curb abortion access if he’s elected”.

“Has great white shark newborn been caught on film for the first time?”

“The Jackie Robinson statue was a symbol of hope. It wasn’t just an image of him. The statue was representative of all he was to this country and to baseball.”

“Flying is literally safer than sitting on the ground. I don’t know how I can stress that enough.”

“They told me that Zoozve is NOT a moon of Venus. But it’s also NOT NOT a moon of Venus. It’s both and neither. WTH?”

“New Lithium Discoveries Can Secure America’s Clean Energy Future”.

The deletions will continue until morale improves.

SNL, wyd?

“Across the country, houses of worship are going solar“.

“Electricity demand associated with U.S. cryptocurrency mining operations in the United States has grown very rapidly over the last several years.”

RIP, Toby Keith, country music singer-songwriter.

“US labor official says Dartmouth basketball players are school employees, sets stage for union vote”.

Lying vote fraud weasels take another L.

“One is tempted to say that all the leading lights of the terribleness community have come out for this terrible bill and thus the party of terrible can’t even justify why they oppose it.”

Among other things, I’m a bit too picky an eater to be tempted by dining in the dark, but you do you.

“For the purpose of this criminal case, former President Trump has become citizen Trump, with all of the defenses of any other criminal defendant. But any executive immunity that may have protected him while he served as President no longer protects him against this prosecution.”

“It seems to me that there is a fundamental discrepancy between the way readers interact with books and the way the hack-your-brain tech community does. A wide swath of the ruling class sees books as data-intake vehicles for optimizing knowledge rather than, you know, things to intellectually engage with.”

“New Hampshire’s Attorney General on Tuesday named a Texas telecom company as the source of an apparently AI-generated robocall impersonating President Joe Biden that told Democrats not to vote in last month’s presidential primary.”

“Our analysis suggests that a trial, which is anticipated to last between 8 and 12 weeks, may conclude in late August or early September if the Supreme Court denies Trump’s eventual cert petition or in mid to late October if the Supreme Court grants Trump’s cert petition. We caution however that court timelines are unpredictable, and that these dates simply represent probabilities—not certainties.”

I love the Bhutan Baseball and Softball Association story so much. Be sure to read their origin story, too.

RIP, Mojo Nixon, musician, actor, DJ, weirdo about town.

RIP, Melanie Safka, singer who performed at Woodstock, best known for “Brand New Key” and “Lay Down (Candles in the Rain)”.

“The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday declared the use of voice-cloning technology in robocalls to be illegal, giving states another tool to go after fraudsters behind the calls.”

“Welcome to the WAGaissance (Football’s Version).”

“The real issue, to our minds, is that two things are simultaneously true: It is, in fact, sad to imagine a stressed-out kid seeing Elmo getting punched for trying to talk about mental health in a public forum; it violates, pretty blatantly, all the messaging Sesame Street builds so carefully around these characters to make them relatable touchstones for children who might desperately need to see themselves represented in the world. It is also very funny to see Larry David get so fake-mad about nothing that he pretends to punch a puppet.”

David Zaslov continues to be an asshole.

