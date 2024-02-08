Texas blog roundup for the week of February 5

The Texas Progressive Alliance reminds you that candidate filing for those county appraisal district elections that you may or may not be aware of are happening now as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff writes about the Supreme Court of Texas hearing the appeal on the gender affirming care ban and putting a temporary pause on Ken Paxton’s depositions.

SocraticGadfly looked at Drew Springer’s open letter to Dan Patrick asking about reopening Ken Paxton’s impeachment and dropped some heavy snark.

Neil at Houston Democracy Project said Councilman Mario Castillo asked the right questions about John Whitmire’s autocratic behavior regarding Houston Ave. safety improvements.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

OutSmart lists ten LGBTQ+ candidates on the Democratic primary ballot in Harris County.

Deece Eckstein speculates on the cause of Taylor Swift Derangement Syndrome.

The Austin Chronicle picks apart Ken Paxton’s war on marijuana decriminalization.

Deceleration argues that Greg Abbott’s belligerence on the border is intended to cover up his own culpability in the climate crisis that helps fuel the migrant surges.

Steve Vladeck takes his own long look at federalism versus state immigration enforcement.

