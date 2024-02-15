Texas blog roundup for the week of February 12

Mike Johnson can’t stop this week’s Texas Progressive Alliance roundup from being passed onto you.

Off the Kuff has one word for the latest defense motion in the Ken Paxton securities fraud trial.

SocraticGadfly talks about GOP whackadoodles in the SBOE District 12 and House District 68 primaries.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project said the people of Eagle Pass want Greg Abbott & DPS out.

==========================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas bogs.

The Eyewall explains the complex relationship between El Niño and California rain.

Maria Hernandez Pinto writes that harsh border controls actually jeopardize the safety of U.S. citizens, mostly Black and brown border residents.

Mean Green Cougar Red contemplates the extreme concentration of college football fandom among a handful of programs.

The TSTA Blog declares Greg Abbott a disaster for education.

Houstonia has grim news about the upcoming crawfish season.

