Weekend link dump for March 10

“How Todd Akin’s “Legitimate Rape” Debacle Previewed the Abortion Agenda of Today’s GOP”.

“What is the ideal size of the human population?”

The best summary of Mitch McConnell and his career that you’ll read.

“Researchers in the Amazon have discovered the world’s largest snake species – an enormous green anaconda – in Ecuador’s rainforest that split off from its closest relatives 10 million years ago though they still nearly look identical to this day.”

“US Cities Could Be Capturing Billions of Gallons of Rain a Day”.

“It is permissible in English for a preposition to be what you end a sentence with. The idea that it should be avoided came from writers who were trying to align the language with Latin, but there is no reason to suggest ending a sentence with a preposition is wrong.”

“The field of eDNA research has mushroomed in the last 15 years as sequencing, computing technology, and metagenomics — the study of DNA from multiple organisms — has advanced. Now, scientists around the world can sample from a cup of dirt, a vial of water, or even a puff of air, and survey the eDNA present for thousands of microbial species. And while the field at-large has faced concerns about privacy and technical limitations, many scientists see an opportunity to further early detection of emerging pathogens. Wastewater surveillance is the most advanced method for monitoring population-level virus spikes, but other realms are catching up. As a result, health officials are becoming better prepared to detect an outbreak — and quickly take steps to contain it.”

Release the Pop-Tart recipe!

Wishing Will Shortz all the best.

RIP, Joyce Slocum, President and CEO of Texas Public Radio.

RIP, W. C. Clark, known as “the Godfather of Austin Blues” and a mentor to Stevie Ray Vaughan.

RIP, Chris Mortensen, award-winning NFL reporter for ESPN.

“The courts were never going to save America from Donald Trump”.

“The 5 Most Pressing Threats To The 2024 Election”.

“In other words, the whole thing is a shabby scheme designed to extract billions of dollars from Trump’s MAGA fans, who will be left holding the bag when Truth Social collapses.”

“This case reveals originalism as practiced by the justices for the fraud it actually is: a framework for justifying the results that the jurists handpicked by the conservative legal movement wish to reach. Americans should keep that in mind the next time the justices invoke originalism to impose their austere, selective vision of liberty on a public they insist must remain gratefully silent.”

“A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dealt a blow to the DeSantis administration by deeming one of the Republican governor’s signature laws — the “Stop Woke” Act — unconstitutional, upholding a previous ruling that prevented it from taking hold.”

“Happy birthday to Maria Branyas Morera who was born on this day 117 years ago. Morera is the oldest living human in the world.”

What a bunch of whiny little nobodies these people are.

Good damn riddance.

“Dartmouth men’s basketball players vote to unionize in landmark moment for athlete rights”.

RIP, Steve Lawrence, singer and nightclub performer who was the “Steve” half of Steve & Eydie.

Alabama’s new law protecting IVF still leaves intact the “fertilized eggs are humans” logic that underpinned the court’s ban on IVF. It’s hard to see how it would survive a lawsuit.

“Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake failed to keep Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer’s (R) defamation lawsuit on hold Tuesday, meaning the case move towards discovery and trial.”

“The SOTU response isn’t in the Constitution. There is no law. This is a completely made-up thing designed as an excuse to give the opposing party some free air time.”

“According to some conservative thinkers, the scourge of “wokeness” has finally been defeated: Last weekend it was smothered to death on live television by a starlet’s breasts.”

“Why is Donald Trump suddenly a TikTok fan?”

RIP, Morris Overstreet, first African American elected to a statewide office in Texas, who served as a Justice on the Court of Criminal Appeals in the 90s.

Sen. Katie Britt lied through her teeth about that sex trafficking case. Watch this video for a clear explanation. And let’s see if the media picks up on it.

“Some Kansas City Chiefs fans who braved the below-freezing temperatures to watch the Kansas City Chiefs against the Miami Dolphins during the 2023 NFL Playoffs on Jan. 13 – when it was -4 degrees Fahrenheit and wind chills measured at -20 at kickoff – could possibly need to have amputations after suffering frostbite.”

RIP, Naomi Barber King, civil rights activist who was married to the younger brother of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

