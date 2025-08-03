The last redistricting hearing

We’re just going through the motions at this point.

The Texas redistricting map unveiled this week was drawn for the express purpose of boosting Republican strength in Congress, the House sponsor of the measure said Friday during the first, and perhaps the only, public hearing on the most controversial measure being considered in the special session of the Legislature.

“These districts were drawn primarily using political performance,” state Rep. Todd Hunter, R-Corpus Christi, told the House Redistricting Committee. “And I want everybody to know that.”

The bill reshaping 37 of the state’s 38 congressional districts would provide five additional winnable districts for Republicans. If the map is approved by the Legislature and signed into law, it could give the Texas GOP 30-8 majority after the 2026 midterm elections.

The unusual overhauling of the congressional districts in the middle of the decade has angered Democrats and has again put Texas in the national political spotlight. Democrats in Texas and in Washington have urged Democratic governors in other states to redraw their congressional districts in an effort to offset any Republican gains under the proposed new maps.

As the author of House Bill 4, the legislation that would enact the new map, Hunter was the first Republican lawmaker to offer an expansive defense of redrawing the districts adopted by the GOP-led Legislature in 2021.

When asked in past hearings why the matter was back before lawmakers, redistricting committee chairman Cody Vasut, R-Angleton, and Republican state Sen. Phil King of Weatherford, who leads the committee in the upper chamber, have said they were simply following the direction of Gov. Greg Abbott. The Republican governor called the 30-day special session that ends Aug. 19 and put redistricting on the agenda.

Hunter, who started his career as a Democrat and is now one of the most senior members of the Texas House, brushed aside arguments that Abbott and the Legislature are abusing the political process by revisiting redistricting with no new census data or court order compelling them to do so.

“It is important to note that when it comes to redistricting, it can be at any time,” he said.

Hunter also sidestepped questions about President Donald Trump’s influence over Texas redistricting, saying he is aware of the president’s interest in the matter but that he was not taking orders from the White House.