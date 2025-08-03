Guess who’s coming to Texas?

Already here, in fact.

Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted of sex trafficking in connection with Jeffrey Epstein, has been moved to a federal prison in Texas, officials said Friday.

Maxwell was transferred to the minimum-security federal prison camp in Bryan from a low-security prison in Tallahassee, Fla., a Federal Bureau of Prisons official told the Houston Chronicle.

The bureau’s online inmate locator currently shows Maxwell as “Not in BOP Custody,” though a prison spokesperson said the system would be updated at midnight to reflect her current location.

According to the Inmate Security Designation and Custody Classification code, inmates can be moved because of security and supervision requirements, medical or programming needs, separation or security measures for inmate protection.

The specific reason for Maxwell’s relocation has not been revealed, officials told the Chronicle.

She was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison in 2022 for helping Epstein groom and sexually abuse underage girls.

Josh Lepird, vice president for the region of the officers’ union that includes Bryan, said the transfer did not seem unusual to him, even for a high-profile prisoner like Maxwell.

“The only unusual thing is that you typically only go to a camp if you have just a couple years left,” he said. “But if someone is a cooperating witness, they can request a lower security level.”