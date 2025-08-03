Guess who’s coming to Texas?

Already here, in fact.
Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted of sex trafficking in connection with Jeffrey Epstein, has been moved to a federal prison in Texas, officials said Friday.
Maxwell was transferred to the minimum-security federal prison camp in Bryan from a low-security prison in Tallahassee, Fla., a Federal Bureau of Prisons official told the Houston Chronicle.
The bureau’s online inmate locator currently shows Maxwell as “Not in BOP Custody,” though a prison spokesperson said the system would be updated at midnight to reflect her current location.
According to the Inmate Security Designation and Custody Classification code, inmates can be moved because of security and supervision requirements, medical or programming needs, separation or security measures for inmate protection.
The specific reason for Maxwell’s relocation has not been revealed, officials told the Chronicle.
She was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison in 2022 for helping Epstein groom and sexually abuse underage girls.
Josh Lepird, vice president for the region of the officers’ union that includes Bryan, said the transfer did not seem unusual to him, even for a high-profile prisoner like Maxwell.
“The only unusual thing is that you typically only go to a camp if you have just a couple years left,” he said. “But if someone is a cooperating witness, they can request a lower security level.”
Yes, what could that be about? I’ll leave you with this.
Indeed, the family of Virginia Giuffre, an Epstein accuser who died by suicide in April, slammed Maxwell’s move. In a statement to CNN, they said:
It is with horror and outrage that we object to the preferential treatment convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has received. Ghislaine Maxwell is a sexual predator who physically assaulted minor children on multiple occasions, and she should never be shown any leniency. Yet, without any notification to the Maxwell victims, the government overnight has moved Maxwell to a minimum security luxury prison in Texas. This is the justice system failing victims right before our eyes. The American public should be enraged by the preferential treatment being given to a pedophile and a criminally charged child sex offender. The Trump administration should not credit a word Maxwell says, as the government itself sought charges against Maxwell for being a serial liar. This move smacks of a cover up. The victims deserve better.
Maxwell is serving 20 years in federal prison for her role in helping Epstein abuse numerous underage girls. After she agreed to the Trump administration’s request for an interview, she is now pushing for Trump to pardon her.
It’s unclear what Maxwell told the DOJ in the two-day-long interview. However, she had ample reason to lie and tell the Trump administration what it wanted to hear, since it could earn her a pardon.
Trump has not ruled out such a pardon, saying multiple times that he is “allowed to do it.”
Make of that what you will. And maybe ask Greg Abbott and Dan Patrick what they think about it. Josh Marshall has more.
The latest was the property that caused the falling out between Epstein and Trump. Allegedly, he bought the property that Epstein was going to buy and sold it a few years later to a Russian oligarch.
Maxwell ought to rot in prison for the rest of her life. The only good that can come from the inevitable corrupt bargain and pardon is that it might alienate some of the MAGA cult.