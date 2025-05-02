UnidosUS poll of Latino voters about current events

From the inbox:

UnidosUS, Voces Unidas, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and Climate Power en Acción released today findings from the 2025 “First 100 Days Bipartisan Poll of the Hispanic Electorate,” the largest national bipartisan poll of U.S. Latino voters. The survey of 1,002 registered Latino voters nationwide, with oversamples in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas, shows that pocketbook issues continue to dominate the concerns of Latino voters — cost of living, jobs, housing and health care affordability — with immigration rounding up the top five. On the economy, 54% of Latino respondents said it is worse when compared to last year; 60% believe things are going in the wrong direction, and 70% of them hold President Trump and his administration responsible.

Click HERE to watch a replay of today’s webinar.

to watch a replay of today’s webinar. Click HERE to see a slide presentation of the poll’s national toplines.

to see a slide presentation of the poll’s national toplines. Click HERE to view Latino vote results by state.

to view Latino vote results by state. For interactive Latino poll results, see Hispanic Electorate Data Hub.

“Latino voters are frustrated that their economic priorities are being ignored and that a key promise made by President Trump during the election is not being kept. Economic discontent was the most potent driver in the 2024 election, helping President Trump increase support among Latinos. But over half of Hispanic voters feel the economy is worse now than a year ago and nearly as many believe it will be worse a year from now,” said Janet Murguía, president and CEO of UnidoUS.

Key Findings Include:

On President Trump and his Administration

63% have an unfavorable view of the President, and 59% disapprove of the job he is doing.

61% and 52% respectively have an unfavorable view of Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Two-thirds (66%) of Hispanic voters believe the Trump tariffs will hurt the economy and lead to higher prices.

On U.S. Congress

60% have an unfavorable view of Republicans in Congress, and 59% disapprove of the way they are handling their congressional majority.

63% have a favorable view of Democrats in Congress, and 58% approve of how they are handling their role in Congress, with 60% saying Democrats should fight hard against the Trump administration and his policies.

59% are not confident that Congress attempts to act in the best interest of Latinos, with only 15% stating they are “very confident” in Congress today.

On Issues, Policies and Political Environment

Four of the top five priorities for Hispanic voters continue to be driven by pocketbook issues.

#1 Cost of living / inflation (52%) — main concerns are cost of food and basic living expenses, housing affordability.

#2 Jobs and economy (40%) — wages, job security, prices, job creation.

#3 Housing (28%) — rising cost of rent and cost of electricity, utilities, taxes, home insurance, home maintenance and repairs.

#4 Health care (23%) — cost of insurance and prescription medications.

#5 Immigration (21%) — legalization for long-residing undocumented immigrants and those brought here as children, cracking down on human traffickers and drug smugglers.

58% disapprove of changing Medicaid policies related to eligibility and coverage to cut $600-$800 billion from the program over the next 10 years.

64% disagree with cutting personnel and offices from programs like Medicaid and Social Security.

62% oppose reducing funds for the federal government’s SNAP program.

Two-thirds (66%) of Hispanic voters believe the rule of law is failing and the constitution is being violated.

On the Economic Landscape

60% believe President Trump and congressional Republicans are not focusing enough attention on lowering the cost of everyday necessities.

Compared to last year, 54% feel the economy is worse now, with only 19% thinking it’s doing better. 35% say their own financial situation is worse.

Looking to the year ahead, 50% believe current economic policies will make their economic situation worse off.

Nearly half (49%) blame President Trump for the rising cost of living; 16% blame former President Biden.

Two-thirds (66%) believe the tariffs President Trump is implementing will reduce their economic opportunity and security by raising the price for goods and services; 64% believe tariffs were a bad move and that trade will be terrible for the United States.

On Immigration & Border Security

78% of Latino voters believe it is important to deport dangerous criminals, but that President Trump and congressional Republicans should not target long-residing undocumented immigrants without criminal records.

Top immigration policy priorities are a path to citizenship for long-residing undocumented immigrants and those brought to the country as children (66%), and cracking down on human smugglers and drug traffickers (46%).

Nearly half (49%) of Latino voters feel that the Trump administration’s deportation policies put them, their family and/or friends at risk.

As for recent immigration policies and actions, 43% think many people fear immigration authorities will arrest them even if they’re U.S. citizens or have legal status.

60% disapprove the administration’s actions of deporting undocumented immigrants from the U.S. without court hearings.

62% disagree with eliminating birthright citizenship for children born in the U.S. to an undocumented parent.

On Climate Progress & Cost of Energy

60% disapprove of eliminating funds for programs that help Americans pay their electricity bills to help cut the federal budget.

59% disapprove of cutting federal aid for programs designed to address the impact of climate change and extreme weather events on local communities.

57% disapprove of cutting funds for programs designed to improve environmental conditions in minority communities to help cut the overall federal budget.

“The latest poll underscores a harsh reality: nearly two-thirds of Latino voters believe the country is heading in the wrong direction, with 70% of them holding President Trump responsible. Economic struggles dominate their concerns, from rising costs to job insecurity, and immigration remains a top issue. Latinos, once seen as a battleground demographic, have become disillusioned, with many shifting their support toward Trump only to face broken promises. The League of United Latin American Citizens has fought to protect civil rights and secure victories in federal lawsuits against this administration, but the growing frustration in this poll signals a community that’s fed up and demanding major change,” said Juan Proaño, CEO of the League of United Latin American Citizens.

“Economic concerns are still very top of mind for Latinos and climate change is viewed as an economic issue,” Antonieta Cadiz, Deputy Executive Director of Climate Power En Acción, said. “Latinos constantly support legislation that protects communities from climate disasters, lowers energy costs, and invests in clean energy because we’ve seen the benefits firsthand. Often on the frontlines of extreme weather and pollution, Latinos recognize when clean energy policies reduce harmful emissions, improve air and water quality, cut energy bills, and create good-paying jobs.”

“In survey after survey, in Colorado and across the country, Latinas and Latinos continue to identify cost-of-living issues as a top concern that have not been adequately addressed by policymakers,” said Alex Sánchez of Voces Unidas, which co-leads the Colorado Latino Agenda, a statewide public research initiative that publishes relevant and timely in-depth reports about Latinas and Latinos in Colorado. “Consistent with our past research, this recent national poll also shows the energy behind more common-sense immigration policy reforms over just border security. Latinos are telling us that they want humane immigration policies, and they continue to reject the approach of the current administration.”

Murguía also added: “Latino voters are also alarmed and angered by what they’re seeing play out on the threats to our democracy. There continues to be a large gap between Latino voter positions and current actions, including on immigration, where Latinos reaffirm their support for legalizing the long-residing undocumented people and oppose draconian immigration measures like deporting people without due process. And reflecting those concerns, two-thirds of Hispanic voters believe the rule of law is failing and the constitution is being violated. In an environment of razor thin margins, politicians should listen to and act on the call from this influential group: start focusing on efforts to improve economic conditions for working Americans.”

About the 2025 100-Day Hispanic Electorate Poll:

Bipartisan pollster team, BSP Research and Shaw & Co.

Total N=1,002 voters

N= 150 per: California, Florida, Texas.

N= 100 per: Arizona, Colorado.

Margin of error +/- 3.1%.

Field Dates: April 11– April 19, 2025