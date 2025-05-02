Maybe.

Beto O’Rourke, a one-time Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate and Texas Governor, is holding town halls across the state.

It’s the kind of thing someone running for office would do.

O’Rourke is not currently a candidate, but on Saturday in Denton, he indicated he could be again in the future.

During one of his town halls at Anderson’s Eatery and Distillery, a woman asked if he would announce his candidacy for U.S. Senate in 2026.

“If it comes to pass that this is what the people of Texas want, that it’s the highest and best use of what I can give to you, then yes, I will,” he said to cheers and applause.

In an interview after the rally with WFAA, he gave a similar answer.

“I’m going to do whatever is most helpful for the people of Texas,” he told WFAA. “Right now, it’s bringing people together at town hall meetings. It’s traveling the state. It’s registering voters. It’s leading Powered by People, our volunteer organization. So, we’ll see what the future holds, but I’m going to do whatever is the greatest good for the greatest number in this state,” he said.

“I’m going to listen to the people of this state, wherever they need me, whatever I can do, wherever I’m helpful, that’s where I’m going to be.”