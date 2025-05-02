Beto O’Rourke, a one-time Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate and Texas Governor, is holding town halls across the state.
It’s the kind of thing someone running for office would do.
O’Rourke is not currently a candidate, but on Saturday in Denton, he indicated he could be again in the future.
During one of his town halls at Anderson’s Eatery and Distillery, a woman asked if he would announce his candidacy for U.S. Senate in 2026.
“If it comes to pass that this is what the people of Texas want, that it’s the highest and best use of what I can give to you, then yes, I will,” he said to cheers and applause.
In an interview after the rally with WFAA, he gave a similar answer.
“I’m going to do whatever is most helpful for the people of Texas,” he told WFAA. “Right now, it’s bringing people together at town hall meetings. It’s traveling the state. It’s registering voters. It’s leading Powered by People, our volunteer organization. So, we’ll see what the future holds, but I’m going to do whatever is the greatest good for the greatest number in this state,” he said.
“I’m going to listen to the people of this state, wherever they need me, whatever I can do, wherever I’m helpful, that’s where I’m going to be.”
If he wants to run and he can either defeat Terry Virts and Colin Allred and anyone else who might want to run in a primary, or convince them to drop out and support him instead, then he is indeed the choice of the Democratic primary-voting people. I’ll be happy to support him, and I’ll be happy to support someone else if it’s not him. The alternative is likely to be Ken Paxton, so let’s try not to be too precious about this. The Current has more.
Paxton, or whomever the Republicans nominate, will beat any Democrat like a drum.
Texas is not, has never been nor will be, a liberal-progressive state.
When the Democrats nominate someone with a genuine moderate voting record, and not a candidate pretending for the general (Allred), they will have a real chance.
There are a number of South Texas Dems. that would be interesting.
BEING BLUNT:
Hey guys: If all you Dems have to offer is feticide for free and chemical castration for the kids, you are never going to win.
That’s NOT what most Texans want. So, it’s not going to “come to pass.”
Also, a platform calling for chemical castration of violent rapists may be a more viable idea (electorially speaking) than presuming all men to be potential rapists and sexual harassers and writing them off as voters.
For the MAGA Lites (being kind), like the two above, “never” is a long time. Let’s see what the economy is like next November.