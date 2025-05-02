Dispatches from Dallas, May 2 edition

This is a weekly feature produced by my friend Ginger. Let us know what you think.

This week, in news from Dallas-Fort Worth we have: early voting turnout news for the Saturday election; local issues raised in the Lege; PACs active in area elections and who funds them, when you can find out; various immigration stories, including a lawyer who got sacked for providing pro bono advice; news about new Dallas PD Chief Daniel Comeaux that explains why his interim predecessor is out; the latest from the Tarrant County Jail (nobody died this week); school district updates, including the possibility that Fort Worth ISD may get taken over by the state; the latest on Austin Metcalf’s death and the social media frenzy around it; mass shootings in the state in 2025 so far; and babies named after Luka Doncic. And more!

This week’s post was brought to you by the music of Missy Mazzoli, whom I was lucky enough to catch one year at SXSW in an ensemble at a classical music show. Her work in the last fifteen years is a lot broader and deeper than I imagined.

This week we have another grab bag, so let’s jump in:

Related Posts: