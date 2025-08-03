Weekend link dump for August 3

There is an X Files Little Golden Book, for the slightly offbeat preschooler in your life.

“Governments Are Legally Required to Address Climate Change, Top Global Court Says”.

“Here’s the bottom line on pregnancy and antidepressants, according to that best available science and the experts on it: The risks of failing to treat an expecting mother’s depression far outweigh any risks from the medication itself.”

“Hacking is hard. Well, sometimes. Other times, you just call up a company’s IT service desk and pretend to be an employee who needs a password reset, an Okta multifactor authentication reset, and a Microsoft multifactor authentication reset… and it’s done. Without even verifying your identity.”

“[Science Moms] works to demystify climate change and motivate moms to demand plans and solutions that will protect the planet for their kids—and their kids from dangerous, climate-change fueled extreme weather events.”

“If this sounds incredibly stupid, that’s because it is. So how did this happen?”

Meet the Pan-American Municipal Baseball League, or what professional baseball could look like under something akin to a European soccer model.

RIP, Tom Lehrer, legendary musical satirist. If you are somehow unfamiliar with his work, go now to YouTube or your favorite streaming service and listen to all his songs. You won’t regret it. Also, his prank on the NSA is amazing.

“Here’s the thing with the masculinity crisis: women have our own problems that need to be addressed, such as workplace inequality, abortion, and if you asked me, most of all – sexual harassment and rape. Men have a different set of problem: the suicide rate, the homelessness, the male addiction epidemic. The thing is that women aren’t the cause of male problems, nor do women hold the solution.”

“But as much as anything it was the example it set. Gawker wasn’t damaged. It was destroyed. It ceased to exist. For what was essentially pocket change, Thiel got his revenge. In that one suit, you can see the evil vapors of Trumpism and its oligarchic billionaire milieu congealing into solid matter for everything that was to come. In so doing Harder and Thiel radically raised the stakes for all journalism in the United States.”

Bankrupt her.

“In a cautionary tale for vibe coders, an app-building platform’s AI went rogue and deleted a database without permission during a code freeze.”

“Marshall McLuhan was warning us about the internet long before it was invented.”

RIP, Ryne Sandberg, Hall of Fame second baseman for the Chicago Cubs.

“The European Union’s trade deal with the United States could cost the pharmaceutical industry between $13 billion and $19 billion as branded medicines become subject to a tariff of 15%, analysts said on Monday. The added costs could raise prices for consumers unless pharmaceutical companies take action to mitigate the impact of the tariffs”.

“If you take nothing else from today’s piece, take this: MLB shares more local revenue than the NFL does. The difference in the two systems is entirely about revenue sources.”

“Don’t Be Surprised When Trump Pardons Ghislaine Maxwell”.

“ALMOST 1000 people gathered in Edinburgh to watch a man fold a fitted sheet, as videos of the event have gone viral on social media.”

“Falling linear ratings, the rising cost of materials needed for home renovations, the threat of further price hikes due to President Donald Trump’s tariffs and the rise of DIY TikTokers have all hit [HGTV] like a slab of Italian marble to the face.”

“On Wednesday, 12 Democratic House members sued for access to ICE detention facilities, in accordance with the law.”

“Our biggest obstacle to being good or to doing good is our defensive need to identify as good. We tend to be at our worst when our self-identity as “good people” feels threatened.”

RIP, Flaco Jimenez, conjunto music legend, six-time Grammy winner. Texas Monthly has more.

Tacky. Tacky, tacky, tacky.

