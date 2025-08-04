Mayor’s anti-bike obsession claims another victim

Sorry, Telephone Road. You should have thought about the possibility of the next Mayor being a bike hater when you began this work five years ago.
The Harrisburg Redevelopment Authority has tapped the brakes on approving a scaled-back $12 million redesign of Telephone Road in the East End that has been in the planning stages for years after a sharp pivot in city policy.
The board that oversees Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone 23 had been expected to vote Monday on a plan once envisioned as a model for multimodal infrastructure. Community members now fear that Mayor John Whitmire’s administration’s overhaul doesn’t match that original intent.
The board postponed its decision until after an upcoming community engagement session, even though the delay could put some funding sources for the project at risk.
The Telephone Road situation mirrors recent controversy around the Montrose Boulevard redesign, where the city’s mobility directives similarly led to the removal of bike lanes and a shift back to vehicle-oriented planning, despite earlier community-supported designs.
TIRZ 23 officials and city representatives explained at the meeting how the project had been reshaped by the Whitmire administration, which has directed all roadway improvements across Houston to align with the mayor’s “guiding mobility principles.” Those principles prioritize maintaining traffic lanes while removing bike lanes and center medians, which the city says interfere with emergency response access.
The redesign will add about $438,000 to the project’s original $12 million price tag.
[…]
Public comments during the meeting reflected widespread dissatisfaction with the redesign. Many residents criticized the revised plan as a retreat from years of community planning.
Lindsey Williams, president of the Greater Eastwood Super Neighborhood, said the redesign was discouraging, particularly given how often she sees children crossing the road using the now-eliminated center turn lane as a refuge.
“I am hearing regularly that there is very strong concern about not having that center lane and not having an option for residents to stop in the middle on their way across Telephone Road because four lanes is very difficult to cross,” Williams said. “Especially if we are talking about kids crossing the road, that is a terrifying moment.”
Kevin Strickland, co-founder of Walk and Roll Houston, said the redesign fails to address the core safety concern: drivers speeding through the corridor. He argued that the original plan’s three-lane configuration was intentionally crafted to calm traffic.
“At no point have you heard either from Gage or the city justify why you need this project,” Strickland said. “They’ve simply described the new project.”
East End resident Lisa Hunt questioned the added $438,000 expense, calling the redesign a political and financial stewardship problem.
“That is a waste of tax payer money,” Hunt said. “And it’s not being done in the name of safety or beauty or progress for the East End.”
Just so you know that it’s not only about Montrose and the Heights. I didn’t follow the gutting of the West Alabama bike lanes, so add that to the tab as well. Putting aside the Mayor’s obsessions for a moment, what really bugs me about all this is how years of collaborative and cooperative work are just tossed aside because one guy says no. I don’t like making gratuitous comparisons to what’s going on with the federal government, but this just adds to the overwhelming feeling of not having control over one’s lives anymore. And it costs extra money, to boot. It sucks and I hate it.
You all know how I feel about our terrible mayor, so I am doing more bike education. I am often carrying bags of groceries when riding, and at four way stops drivers often try to wave me on through despite me getting there later. What they don’t realize is that I cannot see through their tinted windows. So we both sit there. I appreciate the courtesy, but please, just follow the rules and go in your turn. I can’t see if you are waving me on or flipping me off. Also, please, please signal turns. Unexpected turns are bad for everyone but especially bike riders. At a red light a driver opposite just sits there when the light turns green. Is he planning a left turn to hit me, waiting for me to go on, looking at his phone or what? Too much guesswork, and I cannot see him thru the dark windows.
The Mobility Mayor is not that familiar with mobility, because he is in his fourth age, and is quite fearful, no longer the young man who attacked Mr. Brewer for ordering a last meal that was just too much, and then, didn’t eat it. Also not the same guy who used to haul his crops to the farmers market and race his stock car at Hot Rod Hill. Now, he’s afraid to go to W. Gray Kroger because of the Man with the Big Knife.
Cars are a detriment to mobility. My neighborhood sidewalks are blocked by the overhanging trucks of the local dandies and swells, with their fleet of cars. I’ve been on a motorcycle and missed the left turn light at TC Jester and W. 18th because the truck in front of me was playing with its phone. Same thing at Waugh and W. Gray. I was on a bicycle, trying to turn left, the car in front of me was playing with its phone, I had to tap its window to get it to go, but I ended up missing the light.
More recently, a car was sitting in the middle of W. Clay, and I said to the guy it was in the way and he said he was working on his car. If this is not remedied, I will take my refrigerator and work on it in the middle Bissonet.
this is what you get when you vote for the candidates from the mainstream.
CM Ramirez had a great idea with requiring changes from approved CIP projects to go through council. It got tabled after the CIP passed and I haven’t heard anything further on it. It’s needed exactly for reasons like this. And we passed Prop A to enable policies like this. The tools are there but no one is using them.