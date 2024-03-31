“If you’ve ever gardened, you know you have to weed”

What Allyn West says.

I moved to Montrose in 2008, just in time for Hurricane Ike to welcome me to the Gulf Coast formally, and I lived on Crocker at Avondale during the pandemic. When Hurricane Harvey claimed the Honda Civic I’d been driving, I didn’t have much choice but relying on my own two feet, BCycle and Metro to get around. (And Uber. OK?)

It was all my years of trudging that made me perk up most when I saw the Montrose Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone’s long-term plan to turn Montrose Boulevard into an experience worthy of the name. Hundreds of new trees! Wider, comfortable sidewalks! Safer intersections! Bedroom-sized boxes buried underground to catch the worst of increasingly heavy rains! What’s not to want?

If only it were so simple. The plan — and now the TIRZ itself — has faced opposition of late by people whose online petition and participation at public meetings suggests a concern with the fate of the boulevard’s street trees. I get it — I’m a professional treehugger. Trees for Houston’s Barry Ward told me years ago his organization plants 20,000 trees a year — and that’s all they do. But we should be planting more like 200,000 a year. We need as many trees as we can get.

Which is why I don’t get why there’s opposition to a plan that calls for 137 new live oak and cypress trees to be planted just on the first 0.3-mile stretch of the project between West Clay and Allen Parkway. David Greaney is a Gauge Engineering project manager working with the TIRZ. He told me that nearly 600 new trees will be planted from here to U.S. 59 in all, replacing every one they remove with at least two more. (Much of this is online.) Though 57 older trees, not all live oaks, need to be removed for the first part of the project for one reason or another, a TIRZ presentation stresses, “existing mature trees will be protected and preserved.”

In all-caps, just above that, it practically shouts: “NO HEALTHY, MATURE LIVE OAK TREES IN THE MEDIAN WILL BE REMOVED OR REPLACED.”

What am I missing? What’s so special about these 57 trees — some redbuds, some crape myrtles, some live and post oaks — that, TIRZ president Joe Webb said, were planted less than strategically in the 1990s? What about them justifies a “demand” for “a pause” on a plan that would result in at least 80 more 65-gallon-sized, 14-foot trees than are there now and hundreds of others that will outlive us all?