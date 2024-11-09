Whitmire’s Montrose Boulevard plan passes on second try

Dammit.

A controversial Montrose Boulevard redesign plan is set to move forward with key revisions introduced by the Whitmire administration after board members of the area’s Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone voted to accept the changes Friday morning.

The Nov. 1 meeting drew over 120 attendees in person and online as polarized residents spoke for and against implementing revisions to the original boulevard overhaul plan.

The meeting was held by the Montrose TIRZ less than two weeks after the board first rejected a motion to move forward. Now that the motion passed, contractor Gauge Engineering will expedite a revised plan following the city’s new priorities for the roadway.

The meeting kicked off with a presentation by Muhammad Ali of Gauge Engineering, who said he had heard concerns after the last meeting and wanted to emphasize that the project’s original goals of improving drainage, improving safety and mobility and promoting a pedestrian-friendly environment would still be in effect.

“The only thing is we added a fourth objective, which is to preserve as many trees as possible,” Ali said, as well as adjusting plans for the road and sidewalk widths “consistent with the new city guiding mobility principles.”

Those new principles satisfied some attendees while drawing ire from others, whose comments were echoed by board members such as Jeffrey Watters who voted against the changes.

The new plan “suffers from a remarkable lack of vision,” Watters said, decrying the decision to leave the road’s lane widths at 12 feet and nix enlarged sidewalks.