Modified Montrose construction to begin on Monday

Ready or not, here it comes.

Workers will break ground Monday on the first phase of a hotly debated plan to revamp Montrose Boulevard from Allen Parkway to West Clay Street.

The final roadmap retains the original intent to include an expansive new underground drainage system, but many other aspects of the redesign shifted after months of back-and-forth protests and incoming Mayor John Whitmire’s total overhaul of the leadership of Montrose’s Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone.

The reconstruction, planned by the Montrose TIRZ and Gauge Engineering, will be completed by MC2 Civil LLC for just under $17.9 million. The contractor is expected to take until mid-2026 to finish its work. In the meantime, the TIRZ has promised that at least two lanes of the thoroughfare will be open at all times, one for cars going in each direction.

“The Montrose TIRZ is committed to minimizing disruptions and keeping the community informed,” said Matt Brollier, chairman of the Montrose TIRZ.

The TIRZ board holds public meetings on the third Monday of every month. Many of these meetings have been filled for over a year with familiar faces either advocating to preserve Montrose Boulevard’s lane width and existing trees, or pushing for the original redesign plan, which would have increased pedestrian and bicycle accessibility while planting more trees than the number tapped for removal from both sides of the road.