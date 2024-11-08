Mike Miles is disappointed in us

So sorry.

Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles called voters’ rejection of the district’s proposed $4.4 billion school bond — the largest school bond in Texas history — “unfortunate and wrong” in a statement Tuesday.

Miles conceded the bond election after approximately 60% of the roughly 350,000 voters who cast early or mail-in ballots voted against both propositions of the proposal, according to preliminary early election returns from the Harris County Clerk’s Office. HISD has made history as Texas voters have never rejected a proposed school bond measure exceeding $1 billion.

“The politics of adults beat out the needs of our children … but I want to assure you that it will not limit our ability to do the things that our students need,” Miles said in a message to the HISD community Tuesday evening. “I know our most effective principals and teachers can reach students even in the worst of facilities, because they’ve been doing so for more than a year.”

The bond’s defeat marks a significant public failure for Miles, who had previously said he believed voters would put aside politics during the election and support investing billions into improving school facilities for approximately 174,000 students in the district.

In his statement, Miles said the bond was a unique opportunity for the community to come together, and he is disappointed about the results. He said voters let down schools like Bonham Elementary School, which has 28 “crumbling” temporary buildings that would have been replaced if the bond passed.

“This bond was a unique opportunity for this community to come together on behalf of its children. I’m sure many of you felt the same and are very disappointed in the result,” he wrote. “I share your disappointment, but I also hope you will remain optimistic. Our accomplishments far outweigh our setbacks and most importantly, we have and will continue to put the needs of our students first.”

Miles said, going forward, he could not promise that the district’s aging facilities and systems would not be a barrier to student learning. However, he said teaching and learning will continue, and he would continue to transform HISD for all students.

“We will do our best to keep long-expired heating and cooling systems running, but on very hot or very cold days, we are likely going to have to close campuses to keep students safe,” Miles said. “More frequently, students are going to be forced to learn in conditions that are not ideal, in classrooms that are either too hot or too cold to learn comfortably.”