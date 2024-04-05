Dispatches from Dallas, April 5 edition

This is a weekly feature produced by my friend Ginger. Let us know what you think.

This week, in news from Dallas-Fort Worth, it’s a grab bag with a lot of topics, including: cybersecurity; avian flu; scary anti-abortion GOP types; Tarrant County commissioners up to their usual shenanigans; immigration news; heat islands in Dallas; another theory about the Dallas City Council’s Project X; South Dallas news about Fair Park and the Forest Theater; the bling of a World Series ring; and baby Jameela the gorilla finds a foster mom at last.

This week’s post was brought to you by the ambient modern classical music of Nils Frahm, which is good accompaniment to writing.

This week we have something of a grab bag, so let’s dive into it: