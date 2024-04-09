Once again seeking Comets 2.0

I would of course love to see this happen, but if it ever does it likely won’t be in the near future.

Travis Scott was struck by basketball motivation in the middle of the night — crack of the morning? — and let the world know what was on his mind.

“It’s 3:30 a.m. and I feel like Houston can bring back the Houston Comets. I’m gonna go for it!!!!,” the rapper who grew up in Missouri City posted to Twitter on Friday.

Scott, who was sitting courtside to watch Iowa’s Caitlin Clark break Pete Maravich’s NCAA scoring record last month, is far from the first Houston sports fan to have such an idea. Tampa Bay Bucs receiver Mike Evans, who was a child in Galveston when the Comets won the WNBA’s first four championships from 1997-2000, made a similar social media post in 2022, writing, “Bring the Houston Comets back. I love the WNBA.”

If only it were all so simple.

A WNBA expansion team hasn’t begun play since the Atlanta Dream joined the league in 2008, just six months before the Comets were disbanded in December 2008.

However, a surge in popularity has led the WNBA to expand again, officially awarding the Golden State Warriors a team that will begin play in San Francisco’s Chase Center in 2025. The expectation is that the league will add another franchise to give it an even 14 teams. However, Houston has never been mentioned as a candidate by league executives.