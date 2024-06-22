Once more with Amtrak and Texas Central

Bloomberg examines the recent history and possible future of the Texas high speed rail line.

The US is “on the cusp of a high-speed rail revolution,” says Andy Byford, Amtrak’s Senior Vice President for High-Speed Rail Development Programs. “Suddenly, people are beginning to wake up to the fact that there is this alternative” to flying and driving.

The English-born Byford — dubbed “Train Daddy” by grateful New York City straphangers for his work leading the city’s subway system out of crisis as head of the New York City Transit Authority from 2018 to 2020 — landed at Amtrak in 2023 to take up another challenge: getting the national passenger rail corporation’s high-speed ambitions back on track. The Lone Star State could offer the best opportunity. The 240-mile Dallas to Houston corridor, with a stop in the Brazos Valley serving Texas A&M University, is ideal for high-speed rail, Byford says: “It’s the right distance apart. The topography is pretty straightforward. The potential ridership is huge.”

The trip between the state’s two largest metropolitan areas now takes at least three and a half hours by car. On a train that can top 200 mph, it would be less than 90 minutes.

But even if the idea makes sense on paper, the “north of $30 billion” endeavor, as Byford describes it, still faces enormous hurdles. The Texas legislature has not looked favorably upon the idea of using state funds for rail transportation. The structure of the project, a public-private partnership, would be unlike anything Amtrak has attempted in the past. And it will need to find funders willing to bet on a transportation technology that has yet to prove its mettle in America.

“The private financing pieces would be a lot easier if Texas would just say, ‘We support this project,’” says Rick Harnish, executive director of the US High Speed Rail Alliance, an outside advocacy group.

Super-fast trains have eyed this route in the past. In 1989, state legislators established a Texas High-Speed Rail Authority and a group of investors led by former Lieutenant Governor Ben Barnes advanced plans for a “Texas Supertain” between Houston and Dallas, which would later extend to Austin and San Antonio. But the notion of a 600-mile-long statewide high-speed rail network faced opposition from rural residents and Dallas-based Southwest Airlines: In a brief filed with the state rail authority in 1991, the company argued that “high-speed rail will be viable in Texas only by destroying the convenient and inexpensive transportation service the airlines now provide.” State lawmakers dissolved the authority a few years later.

The current plan for a Dallas-to-Houston bullet train was hatched in 2009 by Texas Central, a US company working in partnership with Central Japan Railway Company. Also known as JR Central, the Japanese firm runs the nation’s oldest Shinkansen high-speed rail routes. Over the following decade, Texas Central raised hundreds of millions of dollars, including a $300 million loan from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation. By 2020, the group had secured all necessary environmental approvals and had received permission from the Federal Railroad Administration to use equipment from JR Central’s Shinkansen network. It also acquired 30% of the parcels it needed for its right of way.

“They got it down to the 10-yard line,” says Peter LeCody, president of Texas Rail Advocates, a group that has been lobbying in favor of the Dallas to Houston project since its inception. Then, in 2022, Texas Central disbanded its board of directors and appeared to halt operations.