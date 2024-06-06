Firefighter deal details released

Just in time for the start of budget talks.

A proposed settlement between Mayor John Whitmire and the city’s firefighters union could result in major changes to the Houston Fire Department beyond the deal’s $1.5 billion cost.

Under the terms of the deal released Monday, the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association would be allowed to pick half of the civil service commissioners who often serve as the final word on discipline. The deal also would boost incentive pay for paramedics, prohibit random drug testing and set up a new labor-management committee designed to address health issues.

Many of the changes were included in a draft version of the agreement that has been circulating in political circles for weeks, but City Council members received formal confirmation when the Whitmire administration shared the final version less than 48 hours before a vote set for Wednesday.

The final version of the five-year contract drops a controversial provision requiring the mayor to pick the fire chief from within department ranks, but City Council members at a Tuesday hearing said they still had concerns about the agreement’s details and cost.

[…]

The 123-page collective bargaining agreement was signed and released to council members Monday. [Firefighters union President Marty] Lancton said it hews closely to a previous contract that expired in 2017.

There are some significant changes, however, one of the most prominent being to civil service rules.

The city’s existing Civil Service Commission includes three members and three alternates who step in when regular members are absent. Under the new collective bargaining agreement, the union and mayor will each pick half of the commission’s members.

The agreement also states that “All terminations and demotions must achieve a unanimous vote by the commissioners present if placed before the civil service commission.”

That provision effectively gives the union nominees veto power over major discipline, according to a plaintiff’s attorney who has represented firefighters suing the city in the past.

“To me it’s just bizarre. They’re just basically putting their thumb on the scale,” said lawyer Joe Ahmad. “It would be hard to imagine many situations where they would allow discipline and terminations to go forward.”

Ahmad represented a female firefighter who sued the city over severe sexual harassment from her colleagues at one of the city’s fire stations more than a decade ago, eventually resulting in a $275,000 settlement. He predicted the civil service rule change could lead to more settlements.

“Ultimately, it’s the city that gets held responsible for failure to discipline for things like harassment and discrimination,” he said. “It’s going to lead to bad behavior, because it’s a feeling of immunity.”

Lancton said critiques of the civil service changes are overblown. As it stands now, firefighters typically appeal terminations through a separate arbitration process rather than the commission, he said. Giving union appointees half of the commission seats is designed to correct an “anti-labor” bias under former Mayor Sylvester Turner’s administration, he said.

“It’s meant for labor to have a voice, and ensuring that you don’t have a stacked deck of anti-labor people,” he said.

The fire union contract could set a precedent for the Houston Police Officers’ Union negotiations set to begin next year. HPOU President Doug Griffith said the inclusion of fire union appointees likely would force the city to split its combined civil service commission, which currently hears matters from both departments.

Griffith said the unanimity requirement struck him as “kind of crazy … All it takes is one person to go in there every time and say ‘nope, nope.’”