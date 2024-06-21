City report calls 11th Street a success

How about that?

A Houston Public Works draft report obtained by Axios states that measures to slow traffic along 11th Street in the Heights have achieved key safety goals.

Why it matters: The project — a polarizing rebuild completed under former Mayor Sylvester Turner — has drawn skepticism from Mayor John Whitmire, who questioned its effectiveness after assuming office and ordered a formal review.

The review is one of several Whitmire requested for street safety projects initiated during Turner’s tenure that reduced the width or number of vehicle lanes.

Whitmire has reversed the city’s course on other street safety projects installed on Turner’s watch, calling one of them the work of “anti-car activists” in Turner’s administration, one of whom he fired months after taking office.

The intrigue: Houston Public Works submitted the report’s latest draft to Whitmire in March and he continues to mull the fate of the work, including a pair of bike lanes.

What they found: Changes to 11th Street resulted in slower traffic, fewer and less severe crashes, and a 200% increase in people using a crucial new trail crossing, per the report.

The report also shows that the societal cost of crashes along 11th Street during the same time frame dropped from $1.5 million in 2019 to $268,000 in 2023 after construction was complete.