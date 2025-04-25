Dispatches from Dallas, April 25 edition

This is a weekly feature produced by my friend Ginger. Let us know what you think.

This week, in news from Dallas-Fort Worth: protests; the Lemon on Stemmons; deaths at both the Dallas and Tarrant County jails; the firestorm surrounding a teen’s death in Frisco; a roundup of area election news; the latest on water plans and how locals can put their $0.02 in; more trouble in Irving around the Sands deal; a big step forward for Oak Cliff’s deck park; the Dallas connection of the Camerlengo, a major Catholic official who’s highly visible in the wake of the recent death of the Pope; movie and book news; and the ladies of Dallas get their bonnets on for the Arboretum. And more!

This week’s post was brought to you by the music of Kraftwerk, who I am going to see tonight and will have already seen by the time you read this post.

We have a grab bag, so let’s dive right in:

