Former principal sues Miles and HISD

A former Houston ISD principal has filed a $3 million lawsuit alleging defamation, emotional distress, and intolerable work conditions, among other claims, against the district, state-appointed Superintendent Mike Miles, the appointed Board of Managers and a Houston-based law firm representing the district.
Jessica Berry, the former principal at Herod Elementary School, filed the complaint in March for the district’s alleged violation of employment law and requested $3 million in damages. The lawsuit also asks for sanctions against the district, board and superintendent, as well as the termination of Miles and the termination of the board.
Berry alleged eight counts: intentional infliction of emotional distress; defamation; falsification of books and records; that the district’s actions created intolerable working conditions violated state labor laws; Family Medical Leave Act violations; Texas Labor Code violations; and Texas Whistleblower Act and Department of Education Whistleblower Protections violations.
The filing references Berry becoming aware that Miles put half of the district’s principal on notice for low performance after the Houston Chronicle published an article about the list in spring 2024. (Community pressure ultimately led the superintendent to backtrack.) Her school’s executive director, ranking above her, told her on April 23 of that year that the district was not in compliance with operating procedures required by the Texas Education Agency, according to this complaint filed by the 11-year educator.
The filing also covers memos Berry received on April 23 and 24 from the district alleging six violations of Employee Standards of Conduct occurring from March 22 through April 24. This appears to reference notice she received for expressing concern to supervisors about printing special education documents with confidential information.
Her filing indicates the district told Berry to resign or be terminated by the board on May 8 and offered her three months of salary despite her contract already outlining that she could be terminated without cause upon the payment of her unpaid base salary for the remainder of her contract term, with a minimum of three-months base salary. Berry did not sign the May document.
On June 6, she sent a certified letter to Miles and the district’s general counsel, Catosha Woods, asking the district to remedy violations of the Family Medical Leave Act, the Texas Labor Act and the Texas Whistleblower Act before she signs any agreement. That same day, Berry filed a Whistleblower Complaint with the Texas Education Agency. In August, the agency found that her whistleblower allegations submitted in June had merit, according to the complaint.
That sure is a big swing. I am by nature skeptical of large actions like this, especially when they seem to come out of nowhere, but I don’t know enough to judge it beyond that. We’ll see how far this gets.
Related Posts:This entry was posted in Legal matters, School days and tagged Board of Managers, HISD, Houston, Jessica Berry, lawsuit, Mike Miles, Texas Whistleblower Act. Bookmark the permalink.
Calendar
Categories
Archives
My linkage
Polling Texas 2020
UT/Trib, Apr 25: Trump 49, Biden 44
DT/PPP, Apr 29: Biden 47, Trump 46
UT-Tyler/DMN, May 3: Trump 43, Biden 43
Emerson, May 13: Trump 47, Biden 41
Quinnipiac, June 3: Trump 44, Biden 43
PPP, June 5: Trump 48, Biden 48
PPP/PT, June 23: Trump 48, Biden 46
Fox, June 25: Biden 45, Trump 44
UT/Trib, July 2: Trump 48, Biden 44
PPP/Emily’s List, July 2: Biden 48, Trump 46
UT-Tyler/DMN, July 12: Biden 48, Trump 43
CBSNews, July 12: Trump 46, Biden 45
Quinnipiac, July 22: Biden 45, Trump 44
Morning Consult, July 28: Biden 47, Trump 45
Morning Consult, August 3: Biden 47, Trump 46
Polling Texas 2018WPA, Jan 5: Cruz 52, O'Rourke 34
PPP, Jan 27: Cruz 45, O'Rourke 37
Quinnipiac, April 19: Cruz 47, O'Rourke 44
Quinnipiac, May 31: Cruz 50, O'Rourke 39
PPP, June 8: Cruz 48, O'Rourke 42
GQR, June 16: Cruz 49, O'Rourke 43
CBS/YouGov, June 24: Cruz 44, O'Rourke 36
UT/Trib, June 25: Cruz 41, O'Rourke 36
Gravis, July 10: Cruz 51, O'Rourke 42
Lyceum, July 31: Cruz 41, O'Rourke 39
Quinnipiac, July 31: Cruz 49, O'Rourke 43
PPP, August 2: Cruz 46, O'Rourke 42
NBC News, August 23: Cruz 49, O'Rourke 45
ECPS, August 27: Cruz 38, O'Rourke 37
Crosswinds, September 12: Cruz 47, O'Rourke 44
Quinnipiac, September 18 (LV): Cruz 54, O'Rourke 45
Ipsos, September 19 (LV): O'Rourke 47, Cruz 45
Polling Texas 2016Beatty, Jun 22: Trump 37, Clinton 30
UT/TTP, Jun 27: Trump 41, Clinton 33
KTVT/Dixie, Aug 11: Trump 46, Clinton 35
PPP, Aug 16: Trump 44, Clinton 38
WaPo-SurveyMonkey, Sep 6: Clinton 46, Trump 45
ECPS, Sep 14: Trump 42, Clinton 36
Texas Lyceum, Sep 15: Trump 39, Clinton 32
YouGov, Oct 3: Trump 50,1, Clinton 41.5
KTVT/Dixie, Oct 5: Trump 45, Clinton 38
WFAA/SurveyUSA, Oct 14: Trump 47, Clinton 43
UH Hobby Center, Oct 17: Trump 41, Clinton 38
WaPo/SurveyMonkey, Oct 17: Trump 48, Clinton 46
CBS/YouGov, Oct 23: Trump 46, Clinton 43
Crosswind/Statesman, Oct 27: Trump 45, Clinton 38
UT/TT, Oct 27: Trump 45, Clinton 42
KTVT/Dixie Strategies, Nov 2: Trump 52, Clinton 39
NBC/WSJ/Marist, Nov 3: Trump 49, Clinton 40
ECPS, Nov 3: Trump 49, Clinton 34
YouGov, Nov 5: Trump 50.3, Clinton 42.4
Polling Texas 2014UT/TT, Nov 2013: Abbott 40, Davis 35, Glass 5
PPP, Nov 2013: Abbott 50, Davis 35
UT/TT, Feb 2014: Abbott 47, Davis 36
ECPS, Mar 2014: Abbott 49, Davis 42
Rasmussen, Mar 2014: Abbott 53, Davis 41
PPP, Apr 2014: Abbott 51, Davis 37
UT/TT, June 2014:Abbott 44, Davis 32
YouGov, July 2014: Abbott 50, Davis 34
Rasmussen, Aug 2014: Abbott 48, Davis 40
YouGov, Sep 2014: Abbott 56, Davis 38
Lyceum, Oct 2014: Abbott 49, Davis 40
Rasmussen, Oct 2014: Abbott 51, Davis 40
KHOU, Oct 2014: Abbott 47, Davis 32
UT/TT, Oct 2014: Abbott 54, Davis 38
YouGov, Oct 2014: Abbott 57, Davis 37
Polling Texas 2012PPP April 26: Romney 50, Obama 43
UT/TT May 22: Romney 46, Obama 38 (RV) - Romney 55, Obama 35 (LV)
WPAOR Sep 13: Romney 55, Obama 40
YouGov Sep 24: Romney 52, Obama 41
Lyceum Oct 2: Romney 58, Obama 39
YouGov Oct 17: Romney 55, Obama 41
UT/TT Oct 29: Romney 55, Obama 39
Baselice Oct 30: Romney 54, Obama 38
YouGov Nov 3: Romney 57, Obama 38
-
Recent Posts
- Just another reminder that abortion bans kill women
- Another Texas Lottery Commission director resigns
- Former principal sues Miles and HISD
- Texas blog roundup for the week of April 21
- Measles update: Hello, Montana
- Whiny sore loser election contest appeal denied
- On immigration and the 2026 World Cup
- CityCast Houston talks to Recall Houston
- Early voting for the May elections starts today
- More on the new women’s pro softball league
Recent Comments
- Meme on Just another reminder that abortion bans kill women
- Robert on Just another reminder that abortion bans kill women
- C.L. on Just another reminder that abortion bans kill women
- Meme on Just another reminder that abortion bans kill women
- Adoile Turner III on Just another reminder that abortion bans kill women
Tags
- Annise Parker
- Attorney General
- blog roundup
- budget
- Commissioners Court
- Congress
- coronavirus
- Dan Patrick
- Democratic primary
- Donald Trump
- Election 2010
- Election 2012
- Election 2014
- Election 2016
- Election 2018
- Election 2020
- Election 2022
- Election 2024
- Governor
- Greg Abbott
- Harris County
- HISD
- Houston
- Houston City Council
- interviews
- judicial races
- Ken Paxton
- lawsuit
- linkdump
- Mayor
- polls
- President
- redistricting
- Rick Perry
- runoff
- schools
- SCOTUS
- Senate
- Supreme Court
- Sylvester Turner
- Texas
- The Lege
- TPA
- turnout
- videos
Blogroll
- ‘stina is a shiny special one
- 2 On The Beat
- A Perfectly Cromulent Blog
- AintNoBadDude
- alicublog
- Amygdala
- ArchPundit
- AS THE COURT TURNS
- Asian American Action Fund
- Austin Contrarian
- B and B
- Bald Heretic
- Baseball Musings
- Bay Area Houston
- BEYONDbones
- Big Pink Cookie
- Blog con Queso
- bloggin’ all things brownsville
- Blue Bloggin'
- BlueBloggin
- Booman Tribune
- Boots on the Bayou
- Boyd’s Blog
- Brains and Eggs
- Burkablog
- Burnt Orange Report
- BY THE BAYOU
- calle viena
- Campos Communications
- Capitol Annex
- Christine Quinones
- ConFrijoles
- Coyote Mercury
- Daily Kos
- DARE to LIVE in Farmers Branch
- David Ortez
- debutaunt.com
- Defending People
- Dig Deeper Texas
- Digby
- Dog Canyon
- Don Large Political Report
- DosCentavos.net
- DreamHost Blog
- Easter Lemming Liberal News
- Eschaton
- Eye on Williamson
- Ezra Klein
- FalkenBlog
- FiveThirtyEight
- Forrest For the Trees
- Frothing at the Mouth
- Greg’s Opinion
- Grits for Breakfast
- H-Town Chow Down
- Hair Balls
- Half Empty
- Hey Elise
- Home in the Heights
- Hopefully So
- Houston Calling
- Houston Politics
- Houston Strategies
- Houston’s Clear Thinkers
- Houstonist
- Houtopia
- Idiotprogrammer
- In The Pink Texas
- INSOLVENT REPUBLIC OF BLOGISTAN
- Insomniactive
- Intermodality
- Isiah Carey
- Jeff Balke
- Juanita Jean
- Julie Pippert: Using My Words
- Kevin Drum
- Kuff’s World
- Latinos For Texas Blog
- Laurie Kendrick
- Letters from Texas
- Lewisville Texan
- Life at the Harris County Criminal Justice Center
- Linkmeister
- Local Texans
- Lone Star Times
- Lost… and Gone Forever
- m e a n r a c h e l
- M1EK’s Bake-Sale of Bile
- Marc’s Miscellany
- Mark Evanier
- Matthew Yglesias
- McBlogger
- Mean Green Cougar Red
- MeMo
- Mike McGuff
- Miya Shay
- MOMocrats
- musings
- My Houston Family Lawyer
- MyDD
- Nail-Tinted Glasses
- neoHOUSTON
- Newsrack Blog
- nonsequiteuse
- North Texas Liberal
- Oliver Willis
- On the Move
- Ones and Zeros East
- Owls
- Page Break
- Pandagon
- Peter Sagal
- Poli-Tex
- PoliTex
- Political Animal
- Postcards
- Prof13
- Purple Texas
- racymind
- Ramblings of an HHSC Employee amidst chaos
- Rantings from 35,000 feet
- rc3.org
- Rep. Mike Villarreal
- Rhetoric & Rhythm
- Richmondrail.org
- Rick Perry vs The World
- Saint Arnold Brewhouse Blog
- Same Blog, Different Day
- SciGuy
- Sisyphus Shrugged
- slacktivist
- Slightly Rough
- Snarkout
- South Texas Chisme
- Suburban Guerrilla
- Swamplot
- Swing State Project
- Ta-Nehisi Coates
- Taegan Goddard’s Political Wire
- Talking Points Memo
- TalkLeft
- TAPPED
- TBogg
- TechBlog
- Texans Against Hunger
- TexansChick
- Texas Freedom Network
- Texas Liberal
- Texas Musings
- Texas on the Potomac
- Texas Politics
- Texas Vox
- Texas Watchdog
- the bill clerk
- The Bloggess
- THE BRAZOSPORT NEWS
- The Caucus Blog
- The Comics Curmudgeon
- The Contrarian
- The Dark Star Gazette
- The Futility Infielder
- The Great God Pan Is Dead
- The Heights Life
- The Lunch Tray
- The Poor Man Institute
- The Sanctuary
- The Sideshow
- The Texas Blue
- The Texas Tribune
- The Thicket at State Legislatures
- There… Already
- They are Building a Wal-Mart on My Street
- This Blog Is Full Of Crap
- Thomason Tracts
- Three Wise Men
- TRAIL BLAZERS
- TruthHugger
- Tubular
- Tx Capitol Report
- Uncertain Principles
- Unqualified Offerings
- Vigilant, the Common Cause Texas Blog
- Wait, Wait, Don't Blog Me!
- Walker Report
- Wampum
- What She Really Thinks
- What Would Jack Do?
- Whitless Humorings
- WP Support Forum
- Zippidy Doo Da
Utilities
Categories
Archives
Polling Texas 2016
Beatty, Jun 22: Trump 37, Clinton 30
UT/TTP, Jun 27: Trump 41, Clinton 33
KTVT/Dixie, Aug 11: Trump 46, Clinton 35
PPP, Aug 16: Trump 44, Clinton 38
WaPo-SurveyMonkey, Sep 6: Clinton 46, Trump 45
ECPS, Sep 14: Trump 42, Clinton 36
Texas Lyceum, Sep 15: Trump 39, Clinton 32
YouGov, Oct 3: Trump 50,1, Clinton 41.5
KTVT/Dixie, Oct 5: Trump 45, Clinton 38
WFAA/SurveyUSA, Oct 14: Trump 47, Clinton 43
UH Hobby Center, Oct 17: Trump 41, Clinton 38
WaPo/SurveyMonkey, Oct 17: Trump 48, Clinton 46
CBS/YouGov, Oct 23: Trump 46, Clinton 43
Crosswind/Statesman, Oct 27: Trump 45, Clinton 38
UT/TT, Oct 27: Trump 45, Clinton 42
KTVT/Dixie Strategies, Nov 2: Trump 52, Clinton 39
NBC/WSJ/Marist, Nov 3: Trump 49, Clinton 40
ECPS, Nov 3: Trump 49, Clinton 34
YouGov, Nov 5: Trump 50,3, Clinton 42.4
Polling Texas 2014
UT/TT, Nov 2013: Abbott 40, Davis 35, Glass 5
PPP, Nov 2013: Abbott 50, Davis 35
UT/TT, Feb 2014: Abbott 47, Davis 36
ECPS, Mar 2014: Abbott 49, Davis 42
Rasmussen, Mar 2014: Abbott 53, Davis 41
PPP, Apr 2014: Abbott 51, Davis 37
UT/TT, June 2014:Abbott 44, Davis 32
YouGov, July 2014: Abbott 50, Davis 34
Rasmussen, Aug 2014: Abbott 48, Davis 40
YouGov, Sep 2014: Abbott 56, Davis 38
Lyceum, Oct 2014: Abbott 49, Davis 40
Rasmussen, Oct 2014: Abbott 51, Davis 40
KHOU, Oct 2014: Abbott 47, Davis 32
UT/TT, Oct 2014: Abbott 54, Davis 38
YouGov, Oct 2014: Abbott 57, Davis 37
Polling Texas 2012
PPP April 26: Romney 50, Obama 43
UT/TT May 22: Romney 46, Obama 38 (RV) - Romney 55, Obama 35 (LV)
WPAOR Sep 13: Romney 55, Obama 40
YouGov Sep 24: Romney 52, Obama 41
Lyceum Oct 2: Romney 58, Obama 39
YouGov Oct 17: Romney 55, Obama 41
UT/TT Oct 29: Romney 55, Obama 39
Baselice Oct 30: Romney 54, Obama 38
YouGov Nov 3: Romney 57, Obama 38
My Linkage
Recent Comments
- Meme on Just another reminder that abortion bans kill women
- Robert on Just another reminder that abortion bans kill women
- C.L. on Just another reminder that abortion bans kill women
- Meme on Just another reminder that abortion bans kill women
- Adoile Turner III on Just another reminder that abortion bans kill women
- Voices, The Peoples News No. 2025-04-23 – MPEN on Fully autonomous trucks set to hit the road
- Jeff N. on Whiny sore loser election contest appeal denied
- Jeff N. on Whiny sore loser election contest appeal denied
- Bill Shirley on Harris County gets its refugee health grant back
- Grant Couture on A high school transfer portal
- Meme on April 2025 campaign finance reports – Congress
- Greg Summerlin on April 2025 campaign finance reports – Congress
- Flypusher on Weekend link dump for April 20
- J on Let’s hear it for the pro-11th Street people
- Bill Shirley on Microtransit comes to the Heights
-
Recent Posts
- Just another reminder that abortion bans kill women
- Another Texas Lottery Commission director resigns
- Former principal sues Miles and HISD
- Texas blog roundup for the week of April 21
- Measles update: Hello, Montana
- Whiny sore loser election contest appeal denied
- On immigration and the 2026 World Cup
- CityCast Houston talks to Recall Houston
- Early voting for the May elections starts today
- More on the new women’s pro softball league
- April 2025 campaign finance reports – Congress
- Nate Paul avoids prison
- Houston’s bridges are not falling down
- Weekend link dump for April 20
- Harris County gets its refugee health grant back
Tags
- Annise Parker
- Attorney General
- blog roundup
- budget
- Commissioners Court
- Congress
- coronavirus
- Dan Patrick
- Democratic primary
- Donald Trump
- Election 2010
- Election 2012
- Election 2014
- Election 2016
- Election 2018
- Election 2020
- Election 2022
- Election 2024
- Governor
- Greg Abbott
- Harris County
- HISD
- Houston
- Houston City Council
- interviews
- judicial races
- Ken Paxton
- lawsuit
- linkdump
- Mayor
- polls
- President
- redistricting
- Rick Perry
- runoff
- schools
- SCOTUS
- Senate
- Supreme Court
- Sylvester Turner
- Texas
- The Lege
- TPA
- turnout
- videos
Blogroll
- ‘stina is a shiny special one
- 2 On The Beat
- A Perfectly Cromulent Blog
- AintNoBadDude
- alicublog
- Amygdala
- ArchPundit
- AS THE COURT TURNS
- Asian American Action Fund
- Austin Contrarian
- B and B
- Bald Heretic
- Baseball Musings
- Bay Area Houston
- BEYONDbones
- Big Pink Cookie
- Blog con Queso
- bloggin’ all things brownsville
- Blue Bloggin'
- BlueBloggin
- Booman Tribune
- Boots on the Bayou
- Boyd’s Blog
- Brains and Eggs
- Burkablog
- Burnt Orange Report
- BY THE BAYOU
- calle viena
- Campos Communications
- Capitol Annex
- Christine Quinones
- ConFrijoles
- Coyote Mercury
- Daily Kos
- DARE to LIVE in Farmers Branch
- David Ortez
- debutaunt.com
- Defending People
- Dig Deeper Texas
- Digby
- Dog Canyon
- Don Large Political Report
- DosCentavos.net
- DreamHost Blog
- Easter Lemming Liberal News
- Eschaton
- Eye on Williamson
- Ezra Klein
- FalkenBlog
- FiveThirtyEight
- Forrest For the Trees
- Frothing at the Mouth
- Greg’s Opinion
- Grits for Breakfast
- H-Town Chow Down
- Hair Balls
- Half Empty
- Hey Elise
- Home in the Heights
- Hopefully So
- Houston Calling
- Houston Politics
- Houston Strategies
- Houston’s Clear Thinkers
- Houstonist
- Houtopia
- Idiotprogrammer
- In The Pink Texas
- INSOLVENT REPUBLIC OF BLOGISTAN
- Insomniactive
- Intermodality
- Isiah Carey
- Jeff Balke
- Juanita Jean
- Julie Pippert: Using My Words
- Kevin Drum
- Kuff’s World
- Latinos For Texas Blog
- Laurie Kendrick
- Letters from Texas
- Lewisville Texan
- Life at the Harris County Criminal Justice Center
- Linkmeister
- Local Texans
- Lone Star Times
- Lost… and Gone Forever
- m e a n r a c h e l
- M1EK’s Bake-Sale of Bile
- Marc’s Miscellany
- Mark Evanier
- Matthew Yglesias
- McBlogger
- Mean Green Cougar Red
- MeMo
- Mike McGuff
- Miya Shay
- MOMocrats
- musings
- My Houston Family Lawyer
- MyDD
- Nail-Tinted Glasses
- neoHOUSTON
- Newsrack Blog
- nonsequiteuse
- North Texas Liberal
- Oliver Willis
- On the Move
- Ones and Zeros East
- Owls
- Page Break
- Pandagon
- Peter Sagal
- Poli-Tex
- PoliTex
- Political Animal
- Postcards
- Prof13
- Purple Texas
- racymind
- Ramblings of an HHSC Employee amidst chaos
- Rantings from 35,000 feet
- rc3.org
- Rep. Mike Villarreal
- Rhetoric & Rhythm
- Richmondrail.org
- Rick Perry vs The World
- Saint Arnold Brewhouse Blog
- Same Blog, Different Day
- SciGuy
- Sisyphus Shrugged
- slacktivist
- Slightly Rough
- Snarkout
- South Texas Chisme
- Suburban Guerrilla
- Swamplot
- Swing State Project
- Ta-Nehisi Coates
- Taegan Goddard’s Political Wire
- Talking Points Memo
- TalkLeft
- TAPPED
- TBogg
- TechBlog
- Texans Against Hunger
- TexansChick
- Texas Freedom Network
- Texas Liberal
- Texas Musings
- Texas on the Potomac
- Texas Politics
- Texas Vox
- Texas Watchdog
- the bill clerk
- The Bloggess
- THE BRAZOSPORT NEWS
- The Caucus Blog
- The Comics Curmudgeon
- The Contrarian
- The Dark Star Gazette
- The Futility Infielder
- The Great God Pan Is Dead
- The Heights Life
- The Lunch Tray
- The Poor Man Institute
- The Sanctuary
- The Sideshow
- The Texas Blue
- The Texas Tribune
- The Thicket at State Legislatures
- There… Already
- They are Building a Wal-Mart on My Street
- This Blog Is Full Of Crap
- Thomason Tracts
- Three Wise Men
- TRAIL BLAZERS
- TruthHugger
- Tubular
- Tx Capitol Report
- Uncertain Principles
- Unqualified Offerings
- Vigilant, the Common Cause Texas Blog
- Wait, Wait, Don't Blog Me!
- Walker Report
- Wampum
- What She Really Thinks
- What Would Jack Do?
- Whitless Humorings
- WP Support Forum
- Zippidy Doo Da
Utilities