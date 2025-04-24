Former principal sues Miles and HISD

Interesting.

A former Houston ISD principal has filed a $3 million lawsuit alleging defamation, emotional distress, and intolerable work conditions, among other claims, against the district, state-appointed Superintendent Mike Miles, the appointed Board of Managers and a Houston-based law firm representing the district.

Jessica Berry, the former principal at Herod Elementary School, filed the complaint in March for the district’s alleged violation of employment law and requested $3 million in damages. The lawsuit also asks for sanctions against the district, board and superintendent, as well as the termination of Miles and the termination of the board.

Berry alleged eight counts: intentional infliction of emotional distress; defamation; falsification of books and records; that the district’s actions created intolerable working conditions violated state labor laws; Family Medical Leave Act violations; Texas Labor Code violations; and Texas Whistleblower Act and Department of Education Whistleblower Protections violations.