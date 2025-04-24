Texas blog roundup for the week of April 21

The Texas Progressive Alliance stands with Kilmar Abrego Garcia as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff reminds us that measles isn’t the only infectious disease making a comeback.

SocraticGadfly has a full roundup of thoughts on tariffs. First, he salutes a good tariff, one that with loopholes and other things, is still vital‚ the world’s first global carbon tariff. Second, he explains why Trump’s tariffs, or more, the goal behind them, just won’t work. Third, on the more personal side, he wonders how tariffs might affect the world of cameras.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project posted about speaking at the big 50501 protest on Saturday, 4/19, at Houston City Hall.

======================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Evil MoPac has a more personal reason to hate the Trump Tariffs.

G. Elliott Morris demonstrates that Trump’s immigration agenda is not actually popular.

Leslie Rangel went to an abortion conference and came away feeling more strongly about wanting to become a mother.

Law Dork marks the likely end of civil rights enforcement at this time.

Mario Carrillo puts the blame for the 2019 El Paso mass shooting where it belongs.

The Bloggess has some household items to sell that you might want to check out.

