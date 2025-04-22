Early voting for the May elections starts today

I don’t have a written press release from the Harris County Clerk about early voting for the May 3 election to share with you, but they did send out this all-graphics email that tells you what you need to know. Basically, early voting runs from today through next Tuesday, April 29, so eight days total. Hours are 7 AM to 7 PM every day except Sunday the 27th, when it will be 12 PM to 7 PM. Check to see if you have an election to vote in by visiting the What’s on my ballot page. Most likely, outside of some important school board races, you don’t have an election to vote in because of the continued postponement of the DaSean Jones sore loser do over election. But do check, there are some important races for various local school boards.

On that note, it’s important to remember that in these school districts, the all-At Large voting system has made it a lot easier for far right candidates to take over the school boards, and in doing so impose all kinds of terrible anti-LGBTQ+, anti-library, pro-censorship policies. If you live in places like Katy or Spring Branch, this is your chance to do something about it. Lone Star Left has done you the favor of highlighting the worthy candidates in a ton of local races, both for school board and City Council where applicable. For Harris County that includes Humble and Pasadena in addition to Katy and Spring Branch. Fort Bend County, your school board has been doing some bad stuff, too. Do not sleep on these races if you have the privilege of voting in them. If you know someone in one of those places, make sure they know.

City elections include the massive cattle call for San Antonio Mayor, plus Mayoral elections in Fort Worth and some other places. Dallas has City Council elections but somehow not Mayor; more’s the pity. If you live in Mansfield, a suburb of Fort Worth mostly in Tarrant County, the Lone Star Report has an important message for you about who not to vote for in your Mayoral race.

That’s the fifty cent tour of the May elections. Those of you who have a ballot to cast, please do so and do so wisely. Thank you.

UPDATE : And just in right after I hit Save is the May 2025 Book Lover’s Guide to the elections, with even more school board recommendations and anti-recommendations. Check ’em out.

