Dispatches from Dallas, July 13 edition

This is a (usually) weekly feature produced by my friend Ginger. Let us know what you think.

The last few weeks, in news from Dallas-Fort Worth, we have a grab bag of catch-up items from elections to storms and their chasers; a lot of unpleasant people with big money putting in the hands of other unpleasant people; roundups of schools and environmental issues; Saks buys Neiman Marcus; where the high-speed rail is going around downtown Dallas; the Boomstick Glizzy; the State Fair semifinalist dishes; and more.

This week’s post was brought to you by Apple’s New Wave Essentials playlist, because I wanted to work with something familiar and beloved on. I didn’t finish the almost seven hour playlist while writing, but I was glad I had enough music to keep me company the whole way.

And now, the news, and what passes for news:

